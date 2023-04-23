Chukar wrestler honored by Board of Directors

Avian Martinez, a Treasure Valley Community College freshman, is pictured with College President Dana Young, Dean of Career and Technical Education Ben Merrill, and members of Martinez’ family, parents Jose and Becky Martinez, and his sister Asia, joining in online during the Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on April 18. The board honored Martinez, a member of the college’s wrestling team, for his accomplishments during the 2022-23 season, including placing 8th out of 64 during the National Collegiate Wrestling Association national tournament in Puerto Rico in March.

 Photo courtesy of Abby Lee | TVCC

ONTARIO — At its regular meeting on April 18, Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors gave special recognition to Freshman Avian Martinez for his contributions to the Chukars’ wrestling team over the course of the 2022-23 season. Avian’s parents, Jose and Becky, and his sister Asia participated in the recognition by virtual means.

One of only two wrestlers on the team according to the National Collegiate Wrestling Association website, Martinez maintained a record of 12-7 (63% winning average) on the mat this season, with seven of his wins being pins.



Tags

Load comments