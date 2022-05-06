Purchase Access

ONTARIO

Revitalize Ontario will be holding its 6th Annual Chocolate & Wine Walk in downtown Ontario on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. The event starts at Moore Park and will make 20 stops around Ontario.

Tickets are $40 and are available at Romio's, Four Star Real Estate and Second & Vine.

The event is sponsored by Weiser Classic Candy. For more information, visit facebook.com/RevitalizeOR.



