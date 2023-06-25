Chipotle chooses Ontario for first eastern Oregon location

ONTARIO — Sometime near the end of summer, eastern Oregon will be getting its first Chipotle Mexican Grill, which will open in Ontario at the former location of Taco Time on East Idaho Avenue.
The city of Ontario has issued the building permits and Malheur County has now issued the plumbing and electrical, according to Adele Schaffeld, building official for the county.
Ontario’s eatery will be one of 40 Chipotle locations in the state with the majority on the west side and the nearest in Bend. In neighboring Idaho, there are only five of the eateries, including four in Boise and one in Meridian, according to the corporate website.
The restaurants are known as “fast casual restaurants,” and to facilitate quick service for its foods, which includes Mexican entrees, salads and sides, the drive-thru will be digital only, according to Marcy Siriwardene with Ontario’s Building Department.
Phil Cox, general contractor with Team Construction which builds locations for the Corporate food chain said this is the third consecutive store his team has built that includes a digital drive-thru. Prior to this, he was working on locations in Washington, including Pasco and Moses Lake.
Cox said the way the digital drive-thru works is by customers downloading the Chipotle - Fresh Food Fast cellphone app, placing an order and going through the drive-thru to pick it up.
For those wanting to dine on-site, there will be a lobby with a small seating area as well as a 400 square-foot patio area outside the building, which is 1,925 square feet, Siriwardene says.
She said the contractors are hoping to finish their work by the end of August.
When it comes to opening, Cox said Chipotle owners hope to see that happen in September. However, emphasized they won’t know a hard date until work is near completion.
The buildout has included taking everything down to the frame and studs and starting over, according to Cox. He said this included a new store front, new stucco on the exterior and everything on the inside becoming “completely different” than it was.
According to the website, the company strives to be environmentally friendly, with recycling efforts as well as a goal to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
Chipotle also offers digital fundraisers for various entities such as schools, nonprofits, youth sports teams and more, with 33% of event sales being directed toward a cause.
The company also has a goal is to use only real ingredients, stating it only uses 53 “you can pronounce” in crafting its meals.
“And the only ingredient that is hard to pronounce at Chipotle, is ‘Chipotle,’” reads the website. “It’s Chih-poat-lay, by the way.”
