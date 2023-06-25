Chipotle chooses Ontario for first eastern Oregon location

Fruitland Electric is among the crews that have been working to help get things in order for the new Chipotle Mexican Grill which is going in place where Taco Time used to be on East Idaho Avenue.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Sometime near the end of summer, eastern Oregon will be getting its first Chipotle Mexican Grill, which will open in Ontario at the former location of Taco Time on East Idaho Avenue.

The city of Ontario has issued the building permits and Malheur County has now issued the plumbing and electrical, according to Adele Schaffeld, building official for the county.



