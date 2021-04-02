ONTARIO
There will be several highway construction projects underway this spring and into the summer in Malheur County.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, reported on these during a recent video meeting of the Southeast Oregon Advisory Commission on Transportation.
Beginning in mid-May and continuing through June, there will be chip seal projects on various sections of the major highways through the county. This includes U.S. Highway 26, from Vale to Jamieson; U.S. Highway 20-26, from Cairo Junction to Nyssa; and Oregon Highway 201, from Ontario to Weiser Junction, according to Sean Maloney, with ODOT.
Also, projects are underway in Nyssa and Vale to upgrade pedestrian ramps at intersections to make them more accessible.
Transportation bills being watched include House Bill 2139, which establishes the Rural Veterans Healthcare Transportation Grant Program with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Under House Bill 2137, people can not be cited if licenses or permits for drivers, disabilities parking or vehicle registration have been expired for less than six months.
