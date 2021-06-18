ONTARIO — Malheur County’s Rural Road Assessment No. 3 wants motorists to be aware of two chip seal road surfacing projects in the area next week, which is expected to cause delays.
Work is slated to begin at 7 a.m. Monday on Hyline Road, and will last thru Tuesday at 5 p.m. This will be followed by work on Railroad Avenue, which is slated to start at 7 a.m. Wednesday and wrap up at 5 p.m. Thursday.
In addition to delays, there will be detors on the roads while the work is being performed.
