ONTARIO — Ontario Chief Police Steven Romero said on Thursday night that the investigation is continuing into the case of a Nyssa man found dead outside of an Ontario store on July 4.
Autopsy results, however, are now official. Romero said that according to the digital report from the medical examiner, Jerry Gomez, 36, died of a gunshot wound. He was struck in the torso, and the bullet “perforated essential organs,” according to the chief.
Romero told the newspaper on July 14 that police suspect the death of a 36-year-old Nyssa man is “gang related.”
No further updates are available on the investigation. Romero previously said there had not been “completely cooperative witnesses” to provide police anything definitive to work with.
Investigators from the Major Crimes Taskforce and Ontario Police Department have been working together on the case.
Gomez was found dead in his vehicle in the parking lot of Franz Bakery on July 4.
While police initially thought the crime to have occurred somewhere else, with Gomez driving to where his body was found, Romero later confirmed the crime was believed to have happened at the Franz parking lot.
The only other unsolved homicide case in the Ontario area that the major crimes team is still working on is that of 56-year-old Billy Tucker, who was found murdered on his porch Nov. 17, 2019.
