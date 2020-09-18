ONTARIO
First announced during the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in June, Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero has started accepting applications for a new Chief’s Advisory Council
In his Sept. 1 “Minute with the Chief” post on the official Ontario Police Department Facebook page, Romero announced that he is now accepting letters of intent for the advisory council.
According to the post, the council will be a voluntary and non-regulatory group which will “provide insight and recommendations” to Romero, and will be able to bring a variety of “community policing activities and community concerns” to the table.
“The council will be a true solution seeking entity with a visible footprint in our community and region,” Romero wrote.
Romero’ advisory council was first announced on June 5, the second day of the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in Ontario. The protests were part of many that took place nationwide following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
The arrest was witnessed by other officers standing nearby who did nothing to stop the kneeling officer when Floyd repeatedly told the officer he could not breathe before becoming unresponsive.
Before the protest on June 4, Black Lives Matter Ontario released a list of demands to local government entities, with three demands being for the police department:
• Implement a citizen police overview committee that will work to implement more police community outreach programs.
• Transparency in how OPD handles officer complaints and reprimanding.
• Transparency in de-escalation training that officers receive.
On June 5, Romero said he’s been drafting out what the Chief’s Advisory Council, and is hoping that it will be able to meet the first demand from Black Lives Matter Ontario.
“You took the cat out of my bag,” Romero said during the second day of protesting. “A lot of the requests you’re asking me to commit to, the commitment is already there.”
Romero said the advisory council will be very helpful, as he has only been in Ontario for a little over a year, and this will allow several members of the community to make sure that Romero has his eyes on all parts of the city.
“What we need is good community-wide collaboration of individuals that share the same passion, and that passion is to improve Ontario as best we can,” Romero said.
During the June meeting, Romero said the council might have as many as 13 members, and is hoping to have people from all walks of life in the group.
“It needs to be diverse in every aspect of the word diverse,” Romero said.
