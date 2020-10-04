ONTARIO
In a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon, Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero explained the importance of cooperation between local law enforcement agencies. He explained that with Malheur County being so large, the amount of available resources get stretched thin as a result.
“No one agency has the resources to take on a major crime by themselves without assistance,” the chief said.
Romero said that there are “less than a hundred sworn professionals in the county,” and that equates to “3 cops for every thousand people.”
This is one of the reasons why local law enforcement agencies have formal and informal agreements “to provide assistance to one another when one experiences a significant event.” Romero said that law enforcement agencies struggle to have “sufficient capacity for resources.”
Romero explained that a good example of interagency cooperation happened in early March of this year when police responded to the stabbing death of an Ontario man at a local marijuana dispensary.
He said with this incident, Ontario Police Department received crime scene investigation assistance from Pendleton Police Department.
“We don’t have that expertise and capacity here, that’s why they have to come from Pendleton,” said Romero, “Without these agreements, we really don’t have the ability to throughly respond and adequately respond to major crime events. We just don’t have the staffing, the money, or the human capital to do that, not by ourselves.”
He said that the practice of sharing resources between local law enforcement agencies is “a common practice in major metropolitan areas” because no one agency has the “capacity to respond to everything.”
Romero said that thanks to interagency cooperation, the suspects in the dispensary homicide were tracked down to Caldwell thanks to some “pretty quick” information exchanges. He explained more of why cooperation between agencies is so important to law enforcement.
“It provides you with experts that your department doesn’t possess. Clearly more assistance at the scene in real time within minutes of the event,” explained Romero. “It improves the span of control. And it’s great for information sharing. They’re already there with you sharing in the investigation. You’re giving them up to date information on what’s developing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.