ONTARIO — More details have been revealed surrounding the events leading to a Vale man’s tragic death earlier this week, when he was killed by heavy machinery in Ontario.
Gary Kamo, 72, was killed while he was moving a piece of heavy equipment in an alleyway near the 100 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton.
The chief and his crew were the first responders to the call that came at about 5:42 p.m. on Monday.
The call was “really very vague,” Leighton said, and it came across as “an unknown emergency.” It is also unknown who called it in.
They didn’t know what they were responding to, he said, adding that the fire crew arrived at the same time that Treasure Valley Paramedics did.
Upon arrival, there was a crowd of what appeared to be neighbors standing at the street and the fire chief described the scene as “a little bit weird.” Leighton said it didn’t appear that there were any other workers there.
When first responders arrived, he said, there was “very obvious head trauma” to Kamo, who was operating a track-hoe.
“When they hooked the monitor up, there were no signs of life,” Leighton said.
In investigating the scene, the chief said that Kamo was getting ready to load up the track-hoe and that he was in a tight space while doing it.
“It appears he had been doing work at this property and was trying to maneuver to load the track-hoe on a trailer,” Leighton said.
He said there were overhead power lines, and a nearby garage and that it looked like Kamo was attempting to get down the alley in that little space.
“He already had his truck parked in the street on Fifth Avenue,” Leighton said, adding that it was still running where it was parked on the east side of the alley.
The trailer, which was unhooked, was parked on the northwest side, he said.
Leighton said by their best estimation, crews believe that because Kamo was in a tight space he may have been trying to look to see where he was as far as clearance. He may have stuck his head out to see and “probably bumped a lever, and hit his head against an object between the garage building and the tractor,” Leighton said.
“It was a traumatic thing,” he said, adding that Kamo was not pinned or trapped by the machinery.
After Ontario Police Department arrived, the fire crews went back to the station, then got called back to clean up the scene.
Back at the scene, Leighton said, “there were some friends loading up the equipment on the trailer and truck.”
It is unknown who Kamo was doing work for, and Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into the accident.
Responding to scenes like this can be traumatic for first responders, too, and Leighton said as far as emotional support, there is more available now than in previous years.
“Fortunately it is becoming more accepted and provided for now,” he said. “Before we would come back and talk about it amongst ourselves or push those emotions down.”
Nowadays there are more counseling options available, including employee assistant programs through work. However, Leighton said sometimes it can be hard to open up to counselors who have not had the same experience. As time has gone on some first responders have gone on to school to become counselors, he added. Opening up to someone who may have shared similar experiences “is a lot more helpful,” Leighton said.
In addition, he said, there is a group that meets locally and that information is posted in the station for crew members to consider.
“A lot of stuff happens for a reason,” Leighton said.
He was walking out of the station at the end of his shift when the call came in, and was grateful to be there with his crew afterward.
“We were able to talk about it and work through it,” Leighton said.
