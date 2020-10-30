ONTARIO
After months of planning, the first meeting of the Chief’s Advisory Council was held on Thursday night at the Council Chambers in Ontario City Hall.
The Chief’s Advisory Council is a group of members of the Ontario community who can help Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero make certain decisions and get more information both into the police station and to the community.
While the advisory council is not a policy making group, Romero said he is hoping that the members will be able to broaden his knowledge of Ontario.
“Cops think too much like cops,” Romero said. “I need eleven other chiefs to look at our data and trends and consider things and ideas with me and make recommendations and suggestions. You will serve as the Chief’s direct advisors for decision making. Help me make decisions. Help me keep this community safe.”
Romero added that information gained from the Advisory Council will be reflected in the 2021 Strategic Plan that Romero said he is hoping to submit to City Manager Adam Brown and the City Council in mid-2021.
11 members from Ontario community
• Marsha Armstrong: former nurse and former nursing instructor at Treasure Valley Community College.
• Dana Castellani: Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley.
• Julie Clark: owner of The Outdoorsman.
• Jennifer Goldthorpe: school counselor for Alameda Elementary School.
• Hector Juarez: Executive Director of Hope Pregnancy Center.
• Angela Machuca: works for WorkSource Ontario and is the chairwoman of the Diversity Advisory Committee.
• Eduardo Melendez: maintenance/transportation specialist and runs the Treasure Valley Boxing Club.
• Lee Newman: works for Waldo Insurance.
• Kellee Petross: onsite manager at CorpTemps and CNA unit coordinator at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.
• Jennifer Schaffer: works for the Malheur County Juvenile Department.
• Maggie Wood: former teacher at Ontario High School and TVCC. Started Citizens on Patrol.
Study, come back with input
The members of the council were given some homework. In a large packet handed out, every member of the council was given a copy of the International City/County Management Association public safety study of the Ontario Police Department that was done in 2014. Every member of the council was instructed to read through the study and come back with their thoughts on where OPD should go from there.
“I need to know what you guys want,” Romero said. “I need to know what the community wants.”
Also in the packet was the form to fill out to do a ride along with an OPD officer. Romero said he wants every member of the council to do a ride along when COVID-19 restrictions allow for it.
“I want to give you all a tangible look at what your Ontario Police Department looks like,” Romero said. He added that a tour of OPD’s facility will be an activity for a future meeting.
Outside of introductions of the council members and Romero himself, Thursday’s meeting was largely informational for the members of the council.
Romero broke down the agency structure of OPD, the budget and crime trends for Ontario over the past two years. Romero also answered a few questions that members of the council had for how OPD operates and how the budget works.
During Thursday’s meeting, Brown said the Advisory Council is something Romero brought up over a year ago.
“He had this committee envisioned from the day he started here,” Brown said.
