ONTARIO — About 100 people showed up to the Ontario Fire & Rescue station on Tuesday afternoon for what is believed to be the department’s first push-in ceremony for a new piece of equipment.
The action symbolizes tradition, which Ontario Fire Chief Clinton Benson said is very important to firefighters worldwide.
Prior to people pushing in the 40,000-pound Rescue One engine about 40 feet into the fire bay, Benson gave a speech about the significance of the ceremony.
He also expressed gratitude for all those who made it happen. This included the Ontario community, the Ontario City Council, city staff, former Fire Chief Terry Leighton who “did a ton of work on this,” and the Ontario Rural Fire Protection District and the Ontario Volunteer Firefighters Association. The latter is a nonprofit group that raises money to help provide the fire department necessary tools and equipment and get training.
“If we look around today, you see a ton of community support,” he said. “This really exemplifies the environment that we are blessed to work in.”
Remembering Roberts
Lt. Kevin Smith gave a speech about former Ontario Fire Chief Larry Roberts, who died on May 10. He said Roberts started with the agency sometime in the mid-1960s. Roberts began when the City Hall and fire and police departments were at their former location: what is now the parking lot of the U.S. Bank.
Roberts was promoted to lieutenant in 1966 and then in 1970, he became assistant chief and was soon thereafter promoted to chief.
“He was a champion for fire training,” Smith said.
That was not just for members of the Ontario Fire Department, Smith said. It also was for firefighters around the area. This lead to a formal group, the Snake River Valley Training Association which to this day carries on Smith’s mission with training sessions.
Roberts retired in February of 1990 and was the first chief who Smith worked under.
At the end of Smith’s talk, he asked everyone to pause for a moment of silence.
'Huge step forward'
The annual benefit dance for Ontario Fire Department is where money came to purchase a new $19,000 drone, which has high-resolution thermal imaging capabilities.
“This is a huge step forward,” said Brule Lehman, chief UAS pilot for Ontario Fire Department's Drone Program, about the new state-of-the art technology.
Lehman is the person who is certified to fly the new drone and also in charge of other drone pilots for the department. He said the equipment has 200-power zoom capability, enabling him to stay farther from the scene and still help.
“Situational awareness is of utmost importance to fire safety and to successful mitigation at the fire scene,” he said.
It also has a laser-range finder, five cameras including zoom, live angle, thermal imaging and first-person view. It is designed for rapid deployment so it can be up and running in a matter of minutes, Lehman said, before giving a demonstration.
He took a two-hour training on the drone and has already deployed it twice since they received it.
‘A great day’
The new Rescue One engine is fully loaded with all the gear that is needed for crews to respond to medical and fire events. This includes such items as jaws of life, inflatable jacks, an air chisel, a stair chair, rope rescue gear, hydrant hookup gear, and LED lights.
The truck itself was impressive to Tony Klein, who was at the ceremony, too. He is a retired volunteer firefighter, who worked at Ontario Fire & Rescue for 31 years. He said since he retired about five years ago, a lot has changed as far as the technology goes. This includes tools such as jaws of life, as well as a heater core inside the engine’s pump area, which will keep the engine from freezing over when pumping water in freezing temperatures, something Klein experienced with when he was on the department.
“I was not familiar with the push-in ceremony,” Klein said, commenting he had never heard of such a thing in 40 years.
Leighton, who also was at the ceremony, explained more of the capabilities of the engine. This includes how a 750-gallon tank can get emptied really fast as the primary hose can push out 150 to 300 gallons per minute.
“So you’re out of water in a short time,” Leighton said.
There also is multiple hoses that connect to the main tank, with one in the bank, one on the passenger side and one on the front as well.
Leighton commended work done by former City Manager Adam Brown and Finance Manager Kari Ott who figured out how to put aside large chunks of money for the purchase, as well as the council who OK’d saving for expensive equipment that needed replaced.
“It’s a great day for me,” Leighton said.
