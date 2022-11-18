Chief awards live saving officers

Ontario Police Chief Iwai pauses for a photo with his officers who were each awarded the department’s Life Saving Ribbon for their heroic actions at the Ontario City Council’s first meeting in November. Pictured, from left, are Officers Brandon Mitchell, Alex Cisneros, Richard Frazier, Jeremy Jones, Aaron Phillips and Jon Laurenson, and Iwai.

 Photo courtesy of Liz Amason

ONTARIO — Every day they gear up for work there is the possibility they will save a life, but it isn’t every day that actually happens. That’s why six officers received Life Saving Ribbons from the Ontario Police Department for their heroic actions taken on the job.

Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai brought the six in front of the Ontario City Council during its first meeting this month to present the ribbons. Officers were joined by their colleagues and members of their respective families as Iwai told stories about their actions. He then presented them with ribbons for actions including saving a youth from a fatal overdose, recognizing a DUI for what it really was: extremely high blood sugar, and saving multiple tenants during a fire at an apartment complex.



