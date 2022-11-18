Ontario Police Chief Iwai pauses for a photo with his officers who were each awarded the department’s Life Saving Ribbon for their heroic actions at the Ontario City Council’s first meeting in November. Pictured, from left, are Officers Brandon Mitchell, Alex Cisneros, Richard Frazier, Jeremy Jones, Aaron Phillips and Jon Laurenson, and Iwai.
ONTARIO — Every day they gear up for work there is the possibility they will save a life, but it isn’t every day that actually happens. That’s why six officers received Life Saving Ribbons from the Ontario Police Department for their heroic actions taken on the job.
Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai brought the six in front of the Ontario City Council during its first meeting this month to present the ribbons. Officers were joined by their colleagues and members of their respective families as Iwai told stories about their actions. He then presented them with ribbons for actions including saving a youth from a fatal overdose, recognizing a DUI for what it really was: extremely high blood sugar, and saving multiple tenants during a fire at an apartment complex.
“This is awesome,” Iwai told the council, noting he was not there to ask them to fill a need for his department but rather “to honor six police officers for their actions I think you should be aware of.”
The actions taken by the officers are heroic, the chief said, and a “great credit” on OPD and the city of Ontario.
Information follows.
Frazier saves OD’ing youth
Officer Richard Frazier received a ribbon for saving a juvenile from a fatal fentanyl overdose on May 15. Iwai explained that the officer had been dispatched to Northwest Sixth Street where a 17-year-old youth was believed to be overdosing, according to other youth on the scene. Frazier noted the youth was cold to the touch, not breathing, and had restricted pupils. As such, he administered 4MG of Narcan, but the youth was still not breathing.
Treasure Valley Paramedics took the youth to the emergency room where medical personnel were able to revive him with more Narcan.
“Medical personnel advised if it wasn’t for the quick actions of Officer Frazier and the first dose of Narcan, the kid would most likely not be alive today,” Iwai said.
Phillips saves person from reaching deadly blood sugar levels
Officer Aaron Phillips was awarded for recognizing that a person he had initially stopped for potentially driving under the influence was actually having high blood sugar levels.
According to Iwai, the night of June 13, Phillips was returning to Ontario from transporting someone to the Malheur County Jail in Vale. Near the intersection of Highways 201 and 20, he noticed a vehicle traveling at various speeds and unable to maintain its lane of travel. During a subsequent traffic stop, Phillips noticed the person had glossy eyes and was slow in responses. The person also failed field sobriety tests. After being transported to Ontario Police station and further monitoring, Phillips contacted medical personnel to check on the person’s blood sugar. It was discovered to be at 474, which is a critical level and at 500 can lead to stroke or diabetic coma, the chief noted.
“If not for his attention to detail, the subject certainly would have been involved in a serious incident or crash at high speeds,” Iwai said.
Cisneros, Jones, Laurenson and Mitchell get people out of fire’s way
These officers were awarded for various actions taken to save people from a fire on Sept. 12 that ripped through the dwellings above Guerrero’s Market on the corner of Southeast First Avenue and Southeast Second Street. According to Iwai, they all responded to the call when dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. that morning.
When Officers Brandon Mitchell and Jon Laurenson arrived, people outside told them there was an elderly man stuck on the balcony. Laurenson climbed up to find the man laying on the ground with his foot stuck in a railing. Two of the people helped Laurenson in getting the man’s foot free and then Laurenson lifted up the man and got him onto the fire escape, helping him get his feet in the proper position to get down.
When Jones and Cisneros arrived, they entered the building which was full of smoke “without hesitation” helping get multiple tenants out of the apartment complex.
