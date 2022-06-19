‘Chicken- scratch’: Renowned musician confirms scam artist was not playing an electrical violin

ONTARIO — In a newsletter earlier this week, I warned readers about a national musical scam that has finally made it onto sidewalks near grocery stores in our neck of the woods. A lover of music — especially symphony and orchestra — I recognized immediately that the person was not actually playing, but pretending to play an electrical violin. Furthermore, he had a child with him and a sign stating he needed help.
As I’m not an expert in that subject, however; I sought a professional to help explain to readers how it was not legitimate.
Internationally acclaimed pianist Sean Rogers, who also is the director and conductor of the Treasure Valley Symphony, agreed to help. He watched a short video clip I had captured and stated how he could tell the man was not playing the instrument.
“In this video, the scam artist isn’t moving his fingers, adding vibrato or using proper bowing,” Reynolds said. “If you were to use his bowing you would get a bunch of ‘chicken-scratch.’”
Another observation was that there were other instruments in the music being broadcasted through a nearby speaker.
“If a violinist plays and you begin to hear an orchestra with drums with every movement they make, they are not playing the violin and are scamming you,” Reynolds said. “They have a track of music that is played by just moving their bow. The track is playing all of the music just by picking up movements of the scammers hands.”
Reynolds said the video was simultaneously humorous and very sad, and noted that the scammer may think of it as a victimless crime.
“But the musicians who have worked hard of their craft are taken advantage of and of course, those who give money because they are inspired are taken advantage of are also victims,” Reynolds said.
Street performers playing music in public places for voluntary donations, known as busking, has been practiced for centuries. However, the difference here, is the man was not truly playing the instrument.
Reynolds said electrical instruments, such as violins, cellos, organs and pianos are being made for instant gratification for beginning musicians and can inspire a student to learn the real thing by not giving up. However, those selling points for students have “become a device which can be used as a scam.”
The city of Ontario does not have rules against panhandling, and because the violinist wasn’t selling anything, none of the city’s peddling laws kick in. Even if a private property owner asks him to move along, he can go set up somewhere else and do the same thing.
For individuals who are interested in helping the needy, it is a personal choice. However, I urge you to consider giving to legitimate community based organizations that are serving local people in need rather than shelling over money to a traveling scam artist.
For more information on local organizations, visit https://greatnonprofits.org/city/ontario/OR and for more information on charitable giving, check out charitynavigator.org.
