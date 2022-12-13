ONTARIO — Despite the fact that it dipped down below freezing, the cold couldn't keep everyone inside on Friday night. The Grenz family had a campfire in their driveway, inviting passersby to stop by and warm up; get some free cocoa, cookies and candy canes; and enjoy their festive light display while there.

Citizens were coming and going throughout the evening, stopping by to appreciate the Christmas light display that is synchronized to eight songs.



