Travis Grenz, right, visits with people outside his Ontario home on Friday night, when he and his family offered up free cocoa, cookies and candy canes to members of the community who stopped by. Friday was the last such event planned at the home, but the synchronized Christmas light display that dances to eight songs will be on every night through the first week of January.
ONTARIO — Despite the fact that it dipped down below freezing, the cold couldn't keep everyone inside on Friday night. The Grenz family had a campfire in their driveway, inviting passersby to stop by and warm up; get some free cocoa, cookies and candy canes; and enjoy their festive light display while there.
Citizens were coming and going throughout the evening, stopping by to appreciate the Christmas light display that is synchronized to eight songs.
The home is in the 1900 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue and the display will be open open nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through the first week of January.
Passersby can hear the music the lights are dancing to on a radio at 94.5 FM or on a mobile device at https://grnz.miip.mobi/.
