Charter school announces cancelation of its reopening plan

FRUITLAND — Despite getting the blessing of local governing bodies, Treasure Valley Classical Academy is currently not planning on reopening its doors to students this spring.
During a virtual town hall on Wednesday night, TVCA Principal Stephen Lambert said that the school has been combing through Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s current executive guidelines for the state. Despite the word “school” not appearing in the guidelines a single time, Lambert said, the guidelines do specify that all groups (both public and private) are to be held with fewer than 10 people. The guideline of groups being fewer than 10 people is scheduled to last until June 12.
Lambert said the school “can’t practically operate” in groups of nine or fewer.
Little did hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon, and did not ease the restrictions that were put in place.
Lambert added that the student screening that was originally scheduled for Friday is canceled.
The Fruitland-based charter school received the blessing of Southwest District Health to reopen. That letter was sent to the school on May 6. On Tuesday night, the TVCA Board of Directors voted to approve of the school’s reopening plan as well, Lambert said.
The final day of TVCA’s 2019-2020 school year is scheduled for May 29.
Currently, TVCA houses kindergarten through sixth grade and had an enrollment of 311 students in the fall. Lambert said they are currently seeing a re-enrollment rate of 98 percent and have 120 new students enrolled to start in the fall. The school is planning on expanding by one grade level per year until it is a full K-12.
