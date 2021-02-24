Charter review ad hoc committee to form

ONTARIO
Ontario City Council, at its second regular session meeting, Mayor Riley Hill appointed the three councilors who will sit on the charter review ad hoc committee with four members of the public: Councilors Ken Hart, John Kirby and Sam Baker.
Councilor Ken Hart moved for Ontario City Council to “establish a charter review committee and advertise for the public members as recommended by staff” according to an agenda report outlining the proposed motion dated Feb. 8.
In the report, it was noted that the Ontario City Charter “has not been modified since 1985” which is a total of 36 years.
The purpose of forming an ad hoc committee relating to updating the city’s charter, according to the agenda report, “to study possible changes in the city charter including a possible change related to the imposition of a local sales tax as requested by a written citizen petition presented to the council on January 19, 2021 by Jackson Q. Fox.”
At the Feb 16, regularly scheduled meeting of the city council, the motion to form an ad hoc committee was approved unanimously, in moving forward the City of Ontario is now actively seeking participants from the public.
“The City of Ontario is requesting applications from residents of the City of Ontario to sit on an Ad-Hoc City Charter Committee to review and propose changes to the Ontario City Charter, which has not been amended since 1985.
The goal is to have the amended Charter on the ballot in November 2021,” read the message posted to the city’s Facebook page.
The ad hoc committee “will begin meeting in March 2021” according to the posting, and this group will have its proposed changes presented to the City Council by July 20, 2021. The positions are voluntary and all appointments “will be made by the Ontario City Council” becoming effective post appointment.
The city is requiring applications be submitted for consideration and can be found on the city’s website, at the city hall reception desk.
The deadline for interested parties to submit applications is Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.
