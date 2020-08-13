FRUITLAND

Treasure Valley Classical Academy Principal Steven Lambert met with students at the Summer Social held at the Fruitland City Park on Wednesday afternoon. The event was the kick-off of the 2020-21 school year for the charter school in Fruitland, which intends on returning to classrooms on Aug. 21.

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

