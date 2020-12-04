Charity drive heads for the finish line; Gifts for youth still needed, as well as drivers to deliver food and toy boxes

ONTARIO
There is about two weeks left before food and toy boxes will be distributed to homes around the Treasure Valley as part of Help Them to Hope’s annual charity drive. However, additional food and gift donations are needed before the campaign comes to a close.
The delivery date is Dec. 17, and more drivers are needed to make the rounds and get the boxes to their assigned recipients, according to Delilah Canas, secretary for the nonprofit.
Canas said noted that the annual Help Them To Hope concert, which in the past brought in a lot of food and cash donations, did not occur this year, which has left the campaign short on some food.
Collection boxes are set up in communities around the valley.
“We could use gifts for teenage boys and girls,” Canas wrote in an email, “as well as for elementary and middle school-age children.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.