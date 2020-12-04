Charity drive heads for the finish line; Gifts for youth still needed, as well as drivers to deliver food and toy boxes

Drivers parked on both sides of the warehouse south of Fruitland in December of 2019, to pickup and deliver boxes to people in need during the Help Them To Hope campaign which helps people in need in Malheur, Payette, Washington and Canyon counties.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

There is about two weeks left before food and toy boxes will be distributed to homes around the Treasure Valley as part of Help Them to Hope’s annual charity drive. However, additional food and gift donations are needed before the campaign comes to a close.

The delivery date is Dec. 17, and more drivers are needed to make the rounds and get the boxes to their assigned recipients, according to Delilah Canas, secretary for the nonprofit.

Canas said noted that the annual Help Them To Hope concert, which in the past brought in a lot of food and cash donations, did not occur this year, which has left the campaign short on some food.

Collection boxes are set up in communities around the valley.

“We could use gifts for teenage boys and girls,” Canas wrote in an email, “as well as for elementary and middle school-age children.”

