PAYETTE
The 2020 Help Them To Hope campaign is in the books, as hundreds of boxes of food and toys were delivered Thursday to the recipients whose names were submitted as being in need for the holidays.
Deliveries were being made in the three-county area of Malheur, Payette and Washington.
The nonprofit charity drive’s Chairman Rich Contreras said about 600 families were served by the filled boxes and 250 bicycles were passed out. These bicycles were purchased with money raised by the Hometown Motors Charity Golf Tournament, he said.
Deliveries were to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, however there were vehicles lined up early, waiting to load up and begin their deliveries. It was estimated that there were at least 75 volunteers drivers, mostly with pickups. And, some returned to make additional deliveries.
Members of the Fruitland Football team were back this year to do much of the heavy lifting in getting the boxes from the warehouse to the waiting vehicles and drivers. They also helped load boxes on to school buses from Vale, Nyssa and Weiser which delivered boxes destined for people in those communities and nearby areas. Other volunteers made the final deliveries. The most remote area scheduled to receive boxes was Jordan Valley.
An unknown number of boxes were returned to the warehouse as people were not home to accept them. Contreras said volunteers would continue to try and contact them throughout the day.
One of the Help Them To Hope volunteers has been involved since 1992. Wally Kinney, 87, of Ontario, was helping direct traffic inside the warehouse. Kinney said he was recruited to the annual campaign by the late Al Hicks, who was a long-time volunteer. Kinney said has done a variety to tasks over the years for the campaign.
“I used to deliver with [the late] Joe Yraguen,” he said.
