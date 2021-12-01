FRUITLAND — Charges have been filed against nine varsity players of Fruitland High School’s football team for a hazing incident of three of their junior varsity peers on Oct. 14.
Two of those players were adults at the time of the incident; however, Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke has not released those names, although previously told the newspaper he would do so once a charging decision had been made. Typically, names of juveniles who are charged with committing a crime are not released to the public.
In an email on Tuesday afternoon, Duke said he would not comment any further on specifics of the case and did not respond to the newspaper’s follow-up request for clarity on what the players will be charged with.
“While this case has captured the passions and imaginations of the community, I would ask that folks remember that we are dealing with children who are entitled to a certain amount of privacy,” he wrote. “That privacy extends to both the victims and the defendants. I would also point out that the individuals involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Duke said defendants will be issued a summons which will provide a date and time for them to appear for arraignment on those charges.
“Under the Juvenile Corrections Act the primary focus is rehabilitation of the children. In this case, I believe the children involved need some accountability in order to help deter them from this sort of behavior in the future,” he wrote.
The investigation of the case was handled by the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance of Fruitland Police Department. Sheriff Andy Creech previously stated said his office was committed to working with Fruitland School District and the prosecutor to see the incident “resolved in a way that discourages hazing in high school sports.”
In his email on Tuesday, Duke said he thought it was important to note that when it comes to deciding on charges, his office has complete discretion.
“It is a sobering responsibility but also important that I have this level of independence from political or social pressures,” the prosecutor wrote. “For example, we often see in domestic violence cases that battered spouses or significant others will not want us to file charges, but we file them anyway for the safety of the battered individual and their children.”
In this case, he said he made the decision based on what he believes is best for the students and the community.
“Regardless of how the victims feel, it is important to me that the behavior that took place be stopped, and that we help children to understand that this kind of thing won’t be tolerated,” Duke wrote. “The decisions my office makes are not made lightly, and we carefully review the evidence, which in this case includes a significant number of interviews and statements.”
