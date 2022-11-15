'It’s just finally here': Ontario boys soccer fulfills a destiny years in the making, beating Phoenix 1-0 for the 4A state championship

Ontario High School boys soccer team beat Phoenix 1-0 in the OSAA Class 4A state championship game winning its first state championship on Saturday night in Hillsboro.

 Blake Benard

ONTARIO — The Ontario School District will parade its champion Ontario High School boys soccer team for winning their first state championship over the weekend. The parade will be on Wednesday and the route has been announced so the the community can join the schools in cheering on the team.

"We are excited to celebrate our boy's soccer on their state championship," reads and email from Taryn Smith, public information officer for the district.



Tags

Load comments