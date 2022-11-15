ONTARIO — The Ontario School District will parade its champion Ontario High School boys soccer team for winning their first state championship over the weekend. The parade will be on Wednesday and the route has been announced so the the community can join the schools in cheering on the team.
"We are excited to celebrate our boy's soccer on their state championship," reads and email from Taryn Smith, public information officer for the district.
The parade will leave the Ontario High School at 2 p.m., then tour around to some other schools in the district. After that, they will get an escort from Ontario Police and Fire departments down Oregon Street and back to the high school.
Following is the anticipated schedule:
2 p.m.: OHS Dismiss from 5th period to front parking lot (just like send-offs) - band to play On - Ontario / Ring Bell
2:05 p.m. Team on float through OHS parking lot
2:06 p.m. Team will pass by Aiken Elementary School
2:08 p.m. Team will pass by May Roberts
2:12 p.m. Team will pass by OMS (Behind the Basketball Courts area)
2:16 p.m. Team will pass by Alameda Elementary
2:18 p.m. Team will be escorted by Ontario Police and Fire departments down 4th Street to Oregon Street then down Oregon Street to Idaho Avenue
2:25 p.m. - Escorts will leave and the team go back to OHS via Idaho Avenue
