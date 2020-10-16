Chamber's annual scarecrow contest underway

NYSSA
The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce is inviting all residents, groups and organizations to enter its annual Scarecrow contest, with entry forms due on Oct. 20. Judging will be done on Oct. 23.
This year’s theme is “What Makes You Happy,” with entries showing what makes people happy.
Entry forms are available at Eagle Eye Produce, Munk Family Dental, Simpli Balanced and Cattle Drive Coffee & Grill. Entry forms have the official rules.
