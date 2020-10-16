Chamber's annual scarecrow contest underway

This scarecrow, put together by staff at Valley Family Health Clinic, was the winner for the 2019 scarecrow contest hosted by the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

NYSSA

The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce is inviting all residents, groups and organizations to enter its annual Scarecrow contest, with entry forms due on Oct. 20. Judging will be done on Oct. 23.

This year’s theme is “What Makes You Happy,” with entries showing what makes people happy.

Entry forms are available at Eagle Eye Produce, Munk Family Dental, Simpli Balanced and Cattle Drive Coffee & Grill. Entry forms have the official rules.

Tags

Load comments