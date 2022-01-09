ONTARIO — The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce has named Treasure Valley Community College Instructor of Biology Cindy Feibert as Educator of the Year.
Feibert is also the former chairwoman of the Treasure Valley Community College Science Department.
She will be retiring at the end of academic year in June to spend more time with family.
In a nomination sent from TVCC President Dana Young to the chamber’s Selection Committee, Young stated that Feibert teaches fundamentals and those concepts to life “as she mentors, leads and encourages students.” She said Feibert led with “innovative changes” to TVCC’s lab experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic when stricter restrictions were in place to make sure students were safe.
In an interview on Jan 5, Feibert said she loves teaching students in an outdoor setting as well as working with them in the lab. She allows her students to teach labs to youth at the Boys & Girls Club of the Western Treasure Valley in Ontario.
Feibert said that it “is quite the honor,” to receive the Educator of the Year award from the chamber.
She graduated from the University of California Berkley in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology of Natural Resources.
Her work history includes working for the Pacific Southwest First Research Center in Redding, California, the Department of Plant and Pathology at UC-Berkely and the California Department of Forestry in San Francisco, California
During that time, she also received a Masters in Biology from UC Santa Cruz and completed her graduate work in Brazil. She also met her husband, Erik, who was in the same program as her.
After completing her graduate degree, the couple helped run a tree farm in Brazil in the 90s for two years before moving back to California in 1992 for a brief time.
In 1993, her husband accepted a job as senior research assistant at the Oregon State University Malheur County Experimental Station, and the couple moved to Oregon.
In 1998, Feibert started working as a part-time adjunct professor and lab tech at TVCC teaching forest ecology, recreation management and ecology. She became a full-time professor in 2008.
Feibert says she loves providing “hands-on learning” experiences for her students and teaching them how to do statistics. Additionally, she enjoys getting students excited about looking at plants under the microscope.
The Fieberts have three daughters Sonya, Isabel and Leila.
In her spare time, Feibert plays trumpet and French Horn as a member of TVCC Wind Symphony, TVCC Symphony and TVCC Jazz Band. In these settings, Young said that Feibert provides “a steady foundation for other performers.”
Feibert is a member of the following organizations: the National Association of Biology Teachers, the NW Biology Instructors Organization, the OSU Malheur County Experimental Station, the American Society for Horticultural Science and the Idaho Botanical Garden along with the College of Idaho Museum of Natural History.
Feibert will be honored at the banquet for the Distinguished Citizens at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Jan. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.