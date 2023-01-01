ONTARIO — Who rose to the top among local citizens in 2022? Five people will be honored at the 109th annual Distinguished Citizens banquet this month.
Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s group of awardees as follows.
Man of the Year will go to Terry Leighton, who recently retired from his firefighting career which he finished out as the chief at Ontario Fire Department.
Maria Romero-Arambula, who works at the Oregon Law Center, was selected as Woman of the Year.
Montgomery Farms earned Agriculturist of the Year. For nearly 20 years, the business has hosted an annual corn maze for the community.
Ruben Hernandez, owner of Ultimate Lawn Care, will accept the award for his business being selected the top for 2022. Many may also recognize his name from the various coaching positions he has held at Ontario middle and high schools and Optimist Football League.
Selected as Educator of the year is Meg Galeener, a reading coach at Ontario School District’s Alameda Elementary.
The banquet will be Jan. 13 at Four Rivers Cultural Center. It starts at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $40 per person.
Those attending need to RSVP with the chamber by Dec. 9.
The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
For more information, phone the chamber at (541) 889-8012.
