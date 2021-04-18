ONTARIO
Candidates who are hopefuls for positions opening up on the Ontario School Board and Treasure Valley Community College have been invited to a candidate forum on April 28. It will begin at 6 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
“I’m so glad we’re doing this,” said Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce board member Cathy Yasuda. “There will be plenty of space to spread out and social distance.”
She reminded those who attend the forum to wear masks.
“It’s a great space,” Yasuda said, adding that if enough people showed up they could use two rooms.
Additionally, the chamber is planning to livestream the event on its Facebook page and has found a company to do that for them.
Yasuda will be moderating the forum and each candidate will have 2-minutes to answer each question, with each receiving the same set of questions. Additionally, they will get 2-minutes each for opening and closing statements.
“I know there’s a lot of interest and quite a few boards and commissions on the ballot,” she said, adding that due to that the chamber will stay focused on those in Ontario.
Yasuda said questions from the audience will not be allowed; however, she said candidates will have the opportunity to visit before and after the forum. Additionally, she said candidates will be able to put merchandise and campaign materials on tables for those individuals who are interested in supporting them.
She said that John Briedenbach, CEO/President indicated that most or all of those aforementioned candidates are expected to attend.
“It should be a pretty good turnout,” she said.
