Chamber hosts Legislative Hotline on Wednesday

ONTARIO — District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will be holding their first Legislative Hotline of the session on Wednesday. It will be hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce and held at Treasure Valley Community College.

The hotline will begin at 7 a.m. in the Hanigan Board Room (115A) in the Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, 650 College Blvd.



