Chamber hosts Legislative Hotline on Wednesday

District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will host their first joint virtual town hall of the 2023 Oregon legislative session on Monday. It will be offered by Facebook and by Zoom Webinar. The latter requires registration, which can be done online at https://bit.ly/TownHall1_2023.
ONTARIO — District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will be holding their first Legislative Hotline of the session on Wednesday. It will be hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce and held at Treasure Valley Community College.
The hotline will begin at 7 a.m. in the Hanigan Board Room (115A) in the Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, 650 College Blvd.
The hotlines were a regular fixture from state lawmakers whose districts include Malheur County prior to COVID-19.
Since the pandemic, Findley and Owens have been hosting virtual town halls during session and aim to continue those once a month. The hotlines are typically more frequent and a way for the lawmakers to let constituents know what is happening in Salem.
District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. Each are sponsors and chief sponsors of dozens of bills among the thousands aimed at improving the quality of life for Oregonians.
What’s happened in the past week?
In the past week, several of Findley’s and Owens’ bills have had hearings. These include:
• Senate Bill 56, aimed at exempting certain health care services, including care provided to medical assistance and Medicare recipients, from the corporate activity tax
• Senate Bill 61, which seeks similar exemptions for pharmacies on prescription drug sales
• Senate Bill 70, which amends the definition of high-value farmlands for residential rezoning of lands with the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region
• House Bill 3022, which prohibits the Environmental Quality Commission and Department of Environmental Quality from adopting or enforcing rules or standards related to motor vehicle fuels or emissions unless authorized by the Legislature by law.
Third readings were held on Tuesday for House Bill 2411, which dissolves the Oregon Alfalfa Seed Commission, and House Bill 2689, which provides licensing exemption for those slaughtering not more than 1,000 rabbits for use as human food. Those both headed to the Senate getting their first readings and were referred to the President’s Desk, with HB 2689 moving Wednesday and HB 2411 on Thursday.
In other action last week, Senate President Rob Wagner discharged Findley from the Oregon Global Warming Commission, appointing District 1 Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford.
Coming soon
Some bills will get public hearings soon, including one on the Ontario Community Recreation Center.
• HB 3022: The House Committee on Climate, Energy and Environment will hold another public hearing Monday at 4 p.m. local time.
• Senate Bill 55, would restores corporate excise tax credit allowed for qualified research activities and sets increased maximum credit amount. The Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue has slated a public hearing for 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
• Senate Bill 127, would increases the exemption amount and filing threshhold for corporate activity tax. A public hearing is slated for Wednesday at 4 p.m. local time.
• Senate Bill 45, would establish the Task Force on Tax Competitiveness and carries and emergency declaration. The Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue will hold a public hearing at 3 p.m. local time on Feb. 21.
• House Bill 2410, which would authorize issuance of lottery bonds for the Ontario Community Recreation Center, also caries an emergency declaration. The House Committee On Emergency Management, General Government, and Veterans will hold a public hearing at 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
