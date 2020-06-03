NYSSA — It may be Thunderegg Days light or another smaller activity to fall within public gathering guidelines set by the Gov. Kate Brown to deal with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce is determined to salvage some sort of summer activity to bring the community together as other traditional events around the valley have been canceled.
Nyssa’s annual celebration of rocks is scheduled for July 9-11, however Brown has banned all large gatherings of people until September due to the pandemic. The school grounds, the normal venue for Thunderegg Days, would be off limits to the event, given they are under the control of the governor.
A decision by the chamber board will come next week pending a decision by the state this week on allowing Malheur County to move into phase 2 of the state reopening process, and a decision by the Nyssa City Council to allow the chamber to use South Park for Thunderegg Days if it can be held.
It is hoped the count for group gatherings would be opened up even more by July.
Tawni Maxwell, chamber president said, during the board’s meeting Tuesday, that 22 vendors have signed for this year’s Thunderegg Days, and most are still interested in coming if it can be held, including one from northern Idaho. Things keep changing every day, she said, as the hope is that restrictions will become more related.
The vote by the board was 5 to 4, with concerns about meeting requirements of the lockdown coming to the forefront and making sure everything is kept safe.
The date of the events or activities is unknown at this time.
Whatever their position, boards members agreed that they felt there is support in the community for some activity.
“It’s so important for our business,” Jason Pearson said.
