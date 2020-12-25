NYSSA

The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce has announced the names of winners from its holiday contests — its annual Christmas parade and a Christmas light contest for homes and businesses which chose to deck the halls.

Winners of the Nyssa Nite Who-Balation — a static parade in which viewers drove by due to mandates surrounding the pandemic — were The Nyssa Lunch Ladies with first place, City of Nyssa with second place and the third-place winner was Ozzy’s Canine Service.

First-place winners of the Christmas light contests for homes and businesses, were the Madrid Family and Thunderegg Coffee Co., respectfully.

