ONTARIO — Electric automobiles are becoming more common as drivers make the switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones. The automobile company Tesla, manufacturers of electric vehicles, have staked a claim here in Ontario.
The cluster of brand new charging stations is located in the parking lot on East Idaho Avenue by Jolts & Juice and Kentucky Fried Chicken / A&W.
The Argus asked Ontario City Manager Adam Brown about the charging stations and if he knew whether there were other stations nearby outside of Ontario.
“I don’t know where else they are but it was initiated by Tesla,” explained Brown via an email sent on Friday morning.
Community Development Director Dan Cummings added to the Tesla discussion in an email message.
“They started the installation (prework) a month or so ago, but I believe they just installed them within the last week or so. Not sure when they will go on line,” explained Cummings.
A request for comment from the Tesla company about the charging stations was not returned by press time.
