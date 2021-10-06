Attendees look at altars on display for Dia De Los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, a Mexican Holiday, in October of 2017. An exhibit of altars is expected to open this year on Oct. 15 at the Harano Art Gallery at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
Starting Oct. 15 and going until Nov. 15, Four Rivers Cultural Center will be hosting an exhibit in honor of Dia De Los Muertos, commonly known as Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday. The holiday is celebrated around the world from Oct. 31, to Nov. 2 with a blend of Mesoamerican rituals, European religion and Spanish culture, according to a news release from the Cultural Center.
Traditionally, families and friends gather together to pray and remember those who have passed, with the building of private altars that honor the deceased.
The altars are decorated with items that represent lost loved ones, which includes their past possessions, along with their favorite foods and drinks, according to the release.
This year, the Cultural Center will open its Harano Gallery for families to build their own altars, to honor their loved ones and to share their culture and heritage with the community.
Anyone who is interested in building an altar, can contact the center at development@4rcc.com or (541) 889-8191.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.