Center Ball to take attendees ‘around the world’

Do you want to take a trip around the world, but don’t have the time to travel? Four Rivers Cultural Center is hosting a party which aims to give you the feel of traveling the globe without leaving Ontario, a.k.a. its 27th annual Center Ball and Black Tie Fundraiser on Feb. 12.
This year’s theme is “Imagine a night around the World.” According to Cathy Yasuda, a Board member at the cultural center and member of the Center Ball Committee, the theme aims to combine elements of themes from past years.
“This year we wanted to celebrate and recognize our past themes which where generally centered around a place ‘around the world,’” wrote Yasuda in a Thursday email. “So, this year we are incorporating the places we’ve featured in previous Balls. We’ll be including France, Paris, Italy, Japan and some other locations in the table decorations. We’ll have the Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower of Pisa and some other recognizable landmarks as part of the décor.”
She added that catering by Matsy’s Restaurant will reflect cuisine from several different countries.
“One other special feature for this year is a Koi Pond that will be set up by Ontario Rock & Landscape. All the decorations make the event breathtaking and this year will be no different.”
Fran Halcom will be the chairman of this year’s ball, with “decorator extraordinaire” Joie Torvend coordinating decor. Music will be provided by the High Street Band with Emily Stanton.
“Besides the special cocktail party for our business sponsors, we are having some special fundraising activities prior to the start of the dance. We will be selling chances to win a minimum of $100 in valuable prizes, items and certificates. Tickets are $100 for the special bags and baskets. There will also be a few other games available as well.”
There will also be a chance to win a necklace set from Coy Jewelers, valued at $2,000.
“This fundraiser for the Four Rivers Cultural Center is very important as it provides much needed funds to support programming for the upcoming year. [The center] provides special programs for our community from grade school to senior citizens and without these funds the programs, activities and events would be limited.”
Four Rivers Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario. Doors open at 8 p.m. on the evening of the event.
Tickets for the ball are $65, and are available at the center’s gift shop and online at 4rcc.com. For more information or to become a sponsor, call the center at (541) 889-8191.
