Census enters into its final countdown

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
There’s still time to get counted for the 2020 Census!
In an informational statement released on Aug. 20 from the United States Census Bureau, citizens are invited to see what percentage of households in their states have responded. The data is broken down into percentages in the following categories: self-responded, non-response follow-up and enumerated. The final category, enumerated, simply means the total listed here is the sum of the data from the first two categories.
Misty Slater, Media Specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau for the regions of Nevada, Oregon and Idaho, shared some insights into the region’s response for the 2020 Census in a telephone interview on the morning of Aug. 20.
Slater said that the “self-response map” is updated daily and the results are posted to the Census Bureau’s website.
“Idaho is one of the first, leading the country in total counted,” stated Slater on Aug. 20. Idaho was still in the lead for census counts out of all the states and territories at 93%, according to the map on Tuesday afternoon.
At the time of the phone interview, Idaho’s enumerated response numbers were the nation’s highest with 91.7%, Oregon was 79.8%.
Slater said that one of the reasons that contributed to Idaho’s response rates being as high as they were are due to the state’s guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.
“The climate in that state was deemed okay for census takers to go out,” she said.
Slater went on to say that anyone who is still needing to be counted for the census can still go online and submit their information before anyone visits their residence. She said there are ways to identify a census worker, including an official Census Bureau identification is worn, their vehicle is identified with an “official business” sign placed inside, and the time of day — census workers are active between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time.
“Ten minutes for ten years of funding is a good deal,” stated Slater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.