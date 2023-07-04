Editor's Note

Gudencio Zavala’s remarks to the Argus Observer were in Spanish and were translated by Luen Salazar, who works at Blackaby Insurance Agency with his insurance agent Mary Clark.

ONTARIO — When a fire in a connected apartment building destroyed Guerrero’s Market in September of 2022, the owner didn’t have insurance. The fire consumed everything inside the small grocery store which Gudencio Zavala had opened 15 years earlier.

Zavala says owning his own business was his American dream, which he was able to do so five years after immigrating from Guerrero, Mexico. He said the reason he and others came to the U.S. from Guerrero was that “it is very difficult” navigating day to day life safely there. This includes frequent issues with gangs and drug lords.



