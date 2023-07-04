ONTARIO — When a fire in a connected apartment building destroyed Guerrero’s Market in September of 2022, the owner didn’t have insurance. The fire consumed everything inside the small grocery store which Gudencio Zavala had opened 15 years earlier.
Zavala says owning his own business was his American dream, which he was able to do so five years after immigrating from Guerrero, Mexico. He said the reason he and others came to the U.S. from Guerrero was that “it is very difficult” navigating day to day life safely there. This includes frequent issues with gangs and drug lords.
After the fire last year, Zavala’s dream became to rebuild what he had lost. It took him about 10 months. The city of Ontario issued his certificate of occupancy on June 12 and Zavala was finally able to reopen Guerrero’s Market on June 23.
“It has been tough [rebuilding],” Zavala said blinking back tears. “But, I am a warrior and I will continue.”
Guerrero isn’t just the name of the state that Zavala came from; it is also means “warrior,” and one who is not afraid of work.
‘ABLE TO MAKE IT’
Following the fire, there was a lot of hearsay and a lot of people doubting Zavala and saying he wouldn’t be able to reopen.
“So here I am and I’m happy that I was able to make it,” he said.
To rebuild, he had several things going for him: his life savings, people who could help him translation for the remodel since his primary language is Spanish, and another commercial building. The building is right across the street from the original location of Guerrero’s, which is in the 100 block of Southeast Second Street. Zavala had purchased the extra building years prior in the hopes of eventually expanding — but had not planned on having to do it so soon.
It cost him all the money he had saved up over the years for his future retirement. As such, he said he is kind of reliving everything from the beginning, he said.
And this time, Zavala not only has insurance, he has a sprinkler system and and an alarm system in place.
“Unfortunately we were in the process of working with him to get business personal property insurance with the fire occurred and so there was no insurance,” explained his insurance agent, Mary Clark with Blackaby Insurance Agency.
She said that with the building he was in previously wasn’t able to be updated to include a sprinkler system.
In order to survive while the remodel was underway, Zavala worked a full-time job. This included a little bit of working in fields, which he said he enjoyed as he got to spend time outside.
“I was cutting asparagus and I felt it was very liberating even though it was hard work, without having to think of all the details [about the remodel],” he said.
Additionally, Zavala said he runs in his free time, “to distract myself.”
‘IT’S GETTING THERE’
Having just barely opened, the market is still on its way to becoming whole again. Previously, Zavala would see as much as $7,000 to $8,000 in sales each day.
“It’s getting there,” he said of the momentum starting to rebuild.
Two days after opening, he had a $4,000 day. Zavala said the fact that the space is cleaner than the last one has a lot to do with it. Also helping in getting those numbers up quickly is the restaurant, which can seat up to 80 people. He plans to eventually open a fruit bar, too.
One of his most popular offerings at the market is a wide variety of meat, some of which is unseasoned and some of which he seasons.
Since opening, he already has ordered $22,000 worth of meat and expected it to be gone by the Fourth of July.
Zavala says his customers are Hispanic and American, with more Americans coming now that the restaurant is included in the space.
Zavala says in his new space, his product “is going to be the best he can offer and he promises good service.”
Currently it is himself and four of his family members running the market. However, they will soon be joined by other employees who had been working for Zavala previously. Like Zavala, they had to find other work while he was rebuilding, but now that he has reopened, he said they have given notice to their current employers as they want to work for him again.
HELP ALONG THE WAY
The main thing holding up getting the new space opened was installing the sprinkler system, as the initial contractor had to come over from Idaho and they just didn’t have enough help, said Clark.
Zavala credits Clark, his accountant Valerie Dunbar, and David Steiner and Jason Petty from Peak Alarms in helping keep things moving along.
Clark not only helped Zavala with insurance details, she also helped translation him in overcoming a language barrier in order to “get his business up and going.”
“I assisted him with the translation on the remodel of the inside of his new market store working with the new installation of his sprinkler system and alarm system,” she said.
Clark helped him go from being on the back-burner to becoming a priority. Zavala credits Clark and Dunbar for giving him advice along the way.
Prior to the fire, Clark says Guerrero’s Market was “busy, busy, busy.”
When asked if there was a specific memory that stood out to him, Zavala couldn’t pinpoint one, in particular.
“There have been a lot,” he said.
When he first came to the states, he started out by driving a commercial motor vehicle around to various locations where he would sell vegetables and fruit. In all these years, he said, he has seen so many children grow from little kids to adults. And now, they come shop from him.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.