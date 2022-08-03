Celebrating Christmas in July

Several members from the Payette Boys & Girls Club build gingerbread houses as part of Christmas in July week, as pictured on Friday. The clubs host various theme weeks during the summer months, according to Ontario Clubhouse Director Serene Hooper.
There may still be 146 shopping days until Christmas this year, but at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley, Christmas came early this year. Even without snow on the ground, members at the Ontario clubhouse let it snow in spirit during the week of July 25-29.
Ontario Clubhouse Director Serene Hooper explained the purpose of the event, as well as others the club plans each summer, in an email Tuesday.
“Each summer we have theme weeks,” wrote Hooper. “For example [this] week is Earth Week themed, [and] this year we wanted to do a Christmas in July theme for the last week of July.”
Youth development professionals at the clubs design activities to reflect each theme week. For Christmas in July, activities involved snowball fights, Christmas tree crafts and assembling gingerbread houses.
Clubhouse directors at both Payette and Ontario are involved in planning theme weeks, as well as four club coordinators, the clubs’ resource development coordinator and the program director.
According to Hooper, members can complete as many as eight activities in a single day if they arrive right when each day starts at 7:45 a.m.
“Our members are just having a fun time celebrating Christmas [and other theme weeks] halfway through the year!” she added.
For more information about club activities, visit bgcwtv.org.
