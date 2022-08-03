Celebrating Christmas in July

Several members from the Payette Boys & Girls Club build gingerbread houses as part of Christmas in July week, as pictured on Friday. The clubs host various theme weeks during the summer months, according to Ontario Clubhouse Director Serene Hooper.

 Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley

Corey Evan

Argus Observer



