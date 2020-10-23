ONTARIO
Students of Ontario School District were able to get a Halloween celebration in on Wednesday, with the district’s parent involvement center hosting its annual Halloween craft night virtually.
Every year, the Halloween craft night is the most attended craft night that the parent involvement center hosts, and this year the main event was decorating pumpkins.
On Wednesday afternoon, members of the parent involvement center stationed at the roundabout at Ontario Middle School, handing out small pumpkins, craft kits and candy. Students who picked up the free materials could spend the evening decorating their pumpkins as spiders, lions and witches while watching a Facebook livestream of the parent involvement staff members doing the same.
Wednesday night also included a costume contest, as students and parents were able to send in their Halloween costumes before the Facebook livestream.
