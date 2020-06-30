ONTARIO — In celebration of Oregon’s Highway 26 being renamed to POW/MIA Memorial Highway, Ontario was the site of a visit from the Oregon Motorcycle Association to commemorate the renaming of the highway dedicated to those service members who were Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.
“We weren’t sure it was going to go off with the pandemic situation, but they came. This ride was to celebrate legislation that got a highway across the entire state dedicated to lost POW and MIA’s. So the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association rode it from Seaside to Ontario,” said Brown in an email received on Monday afternoon.
Brown also said that this is an event that had been planned three months ago. The city manager, John Breidenbach, the CEO/president of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, and members of the local American Legion had a meeting to plan it.
“The plan was to cook them a dinner, but the caterer had some last minute problems and it didn’t happen. Ontario [Police Department], [Oregon] State Police, and the Ontario Fire Department gave them an escort into town. The American Legion was there to welcome them and did a lot of the coordination,” said Brown.
He said that it was his understanding that the local American Legion post raised funds to to pay for a POW / MIA Memorial Highway sign. This sign, according to Brown was “made at [Snake River Correctional Institution] and our community members signed it as well as the bike riders.”
The event was attended by community members, Brown said, including Ontario City Council President Dan Capron.
