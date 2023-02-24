Father Joseph P. Thomas, CST, places the sign of a cross on a boy’s forehead with ashes while saying, “From the dust you came, to the dust you shall return.” The boy attended the lunchtime Mass with his classmates from St. Peter Catholic School. Angelica Corona, left, director of religious education and Hispanic ministry at Blessed Sacrament Parish, was also marking ash crosses on foreheads.
ONTARIO — Parishioners packed into the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church during lunchtime on Ash Wednesday for one of four Masses held for the holy day of repentance, prayer and fasting (or giving something up during that time period). The day marks the beginning of the six-week Lenten season leading up to Easter Sunday and the ashes are symbolic of showing remorse for one’s sins.
During the Mass, Father Joseph P. Thomas, CST, spoke about a letter he had written to parishioners and about the feedback he received from some complimenting him on how beautiful the letter was. He reminded them that it wasn’t about how beautiful the letter was, but about how he wanted to see the change in them that comes about from reflection and prayer during the holy season.
The lunchtime Mass was attended by students from St. Peter Catholic School.
Thomas shared a story about how when he was younger he told his mom he didn’t like the mark of the cross the priest made saying it wasn’t perfect and that the man had “no artistic sense.” His smiled as he recalled how his mother chided him saying he had “no common sense,” in making such an argument, as the priest was acting in a divine manner.
He read verses from Matthew 6 regarding how such acts as giving, praying and fasting should not be done solely to be seen by others.
“So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by men … Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”
And finally after telling them why the ashes were significant and what they stood for, he reminded them that making the sign of the cross is not what matters. Rather, he said it is “the carrying of the cross.”
To this he added, “He carried his cross — nobody was there to help him do it,” signaling behind him toward the stained glass window depicting Jesus on the cross.
Parishioners of all ages attended the Mass, including Berenice Gonzales who brought her 3-month-old daughter, Melanie Delacerda.
Also attending was Charlene Pelland, who emailed a statement to the paper about why the day is significant for her.
"Receiving Ashes on Ash Wednesday is an outward sign of our Catholicism, signifying that we are sinners and in need of repentance. We do this by way of Abstinence (no meat on Ash Wednesday, and all Fridays in Lent), fasting, especially on Wed and Good Friday and prayer. The church collects the palm branches from the previous year and burns them and that is the ashes they use for our foreheads," she said.
Pelland emphasized the tradition stretches back to the 12th Century.
"For me it is the beginning of a spiritual journey of repentance and renewal, being aware that God died on the cross for me. To allow myself the time to make this journey with the Lord, allows me to truly celebrate Easter, the day Jesus rose from the dead and sits at the right hand of God. Lent should be a time of purification and enlightenment."
In a survey conducted by USA Today in 2018, Malheur County was listed as the most religious county in the state, with an estimated 58% of people regularly attending religious services (compared to 31% in the state), and 21 congregations per 10,000 people (compared to the 11 per 10,000 at the state level). Data housed by the Pew Research Center further indicates about 61% of the religious adults in Oregon are Christian.
