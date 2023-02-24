ONTARIO — Parishioners packed into the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church during lunchtime on Ash Wednesday for one of four Masses held for the holy day of repentance, prayer and fasting (or giving something up during that time period). The day marks the beginning of the six-week Lenten season leading up to Easter Sunday and the ashes are symbolic of showing remorse for one’s sins.

During the Mass, Father Joseph P. Thomas, CST, spoke about a letter he had written to parishioners and about the feedback he received from some complimenting him on how beautiful the letter was. He reminded them that it wasn’t about how beautiful the letter was, but about how he wanted to see the change in them that comes about from reflection and prayer during the holy season.



Tags

Load comments