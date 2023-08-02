Catching up on Congress: U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz stops by for lunch

ONTARIO — The balance at the U.S. House of Representatives is “pretty darn close,” right now, with 212 Democrats and 222 Republicans, and “the folks that are not in power do their best to make those who are in power look bad.”
This was among the messages shared by U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz on Monday with those attending a chamber forum at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
Bentz, of Ontario, is a Republican who represents Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, where he had hoped to work with other parties, but said it is “extraordinarily difficult.” It takes 218 of 435 House members to pass a bill by simple majority, there are only four votes to spare. As such — “if you have people who aren’t getting along, good luck getting anything done,” he said.
The congressman said it is the first time in his public service career that he has been in the majority party.
It was a jam-packed audience for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce forum, and Bentz said it was great to see all the members of the Malheur County Court, the county’s governing body, along with Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale. He told the Oregon District 30 lawmaker he was glad Findley had his old job.
He noted that anytime you leave a job, it’s hard finding someone better to take over, commenting that Findley has done a great job in a “hugely challenging circumstance, which is Salem. I’m so happy to be in Washington DC, where we have smaller problems.”
Bentz has been serving in Congress since January of 2021, having won the General Election in 2020. Prior to that he served as State Senator for two years until October of 2019 when he stepped down early for the congressional run. Before that, he represented Oregon’s House District 60 for a decade.
Bentz is staying busy while he is in eastern Oregon this week, with a visit to Ashgrove Cement Tuesday, an appearance at an economic summit in La Grande today, and a limited appearance at a booth at the Malheur County Fair on Thursday.
Farming and the farm bill
There are a long list of issues Congress is working on at all times, he said, showing a truncated list that only represented about one-third.
When his congressional calendar, which includes a full schedule and several Western Caucus trips, has downtime of four days or fewer, Bentz stays in Washington, which is more often than not. When he’s home this time of year, it requires changing irrigation hand lines on a hillside at his farm, so he doesn’t mind going back to Washington.
When it comes to farming, Bentz said the Farm Bill is “hugely important to this community — unbelievably important.”
He said this is for many reasons, including allocation of risk. Over time, Bentz said it has been recognized by people in the government that “if we want to have enough food and keep food inexpensive, that we will as a group shoulder the risk.” Other elements of the bill are aimed at addressing long-term challenges, such as investing in the future of crops, including focusing on drought-resistant crops.
However, the Farm Bill was not voted on Friday, as some lawmakers in the Freedom Caucus “are convinced we need to spend substantially less than the 2% cut already in place.” This means the Farm Bill and the other 10 appropriation bills will be addressed in a three-week time period in September, which will be “extraordinarily challenging.”
Federal spending
When it comes to the federal budget for the 2023 fiscal year, spending has far outpaced revenue for a deficit of $1.39 Trillion. Of that, Oregon’s Second District gets 17% — or $667 Million, as it relates to discretionary spending which does not include Social Security and major health programs, such as Medicaid. Malheur County’s share is $140 million, according to Bentz.
With this in mind, he said it is easy to see how cutting the federal budget can cause a ripple effect to play out at the county level. While cutting a budget is a difficult task, it is a conversation Bentz and his GOP colleagues have been having since the day they took over.
He lauded his staff for work to get 20 F-35s for the Kingsley Air Force Base in Klamath Falls, home of the 173rd Fighter Wing.
“That is about $100 million a year” of defense spending, Bentz said.
With some of the best defensive air space for practicing stretching from eastern to southern Oregon, Klamath Falls will be a training base, “and one I’m very happy we have.”
The chance of a government shut-down is about 50-50, Bentz said, noting that the Freedom Caucus runs on the thought that anything done during the normal course of action is wrong. While spending less is necessary, how they get there is a huge topic of debate, with some conversations so heated that people have been asked to leave the room “before things got really out of control.”
He hopes that does not happen, saying it’s not good for the country, but noted there are some who want to see it shut down to draw attention to spending.
“We’re spending too much, I want that clear as a bell — but the question is how do we reduce spending without doing more damage.”
He then likened spending to a train, which when being slowed down, “you don’t try to run it off the track.”
Chairing hearings ‘is a big deal’
Since Bentz has been in Congress, he and his staff have worked on and closed 3,855 cases, in which they take care of problems that people bring to them and they take care of.
Bentz serves on four subcommittees in the 118th Congress, including for the House Judiciary Committee and House Natural Resources Committee. He is the chairman of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries.
“Being chairman in Congress is a big deal, because you get to decide what to talk about,” Bentz said.
Of the dozen hearings held as a chairman, Bentz said he is most proud of ESA at 50: The Destructive Cost of the ESA, held on July 18. He said it wasn’t titled that way to get rid of the Endangered Species Act, which celebrated 50 years this year. Rather, it was to question whether anyone there keeps track of how much it actually costs, commenting that while it doesn’t need repealed, it does need amended.
“Of course the cost it is in the billions and billions and billions, but that’s usually ignored,” he said.
Another hearing that was “extremely well-received,” Bentz said, was on the Northwest at Risk on June 26 in Richland, Washington, had 400 people attend.
“It was an effort to keep in the four Lower Snake River Dams,” he said.
Later in the meeting, Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings mentioned the issue of storage for wind and solar power, which he has recently learned about.
The short answer may be in mining a lithium deposit from McDermitt, Nevada, Bentz said. But the longer answer on storage is don’t destroy what is already in place: hydropower on the Snake River.
He said other solutions to power include small nuclear devices that are being built at INEEL in Idaho, which are expected to come online in the next three to four years.
Border challenge
Undocumented citizens pouring across the U.S.-Mexico border is a challenge, Bentz said, commenting that he’d been there three times and saw people coming across “literally by the thousands.” The number of those coming in has dropped from about 250,000 per month to about 110,000, he said, which is due to a change in processes for people coming over. If those crossing the border can convince someone they have credible fear in their own country, they can come over through asylum or parole provisions designed to protect people from him. The problem, then, Bentz said, is that only 15 of 100 will qualify once they make it to their hearing. Finding the other 85 who are here and telling them they have to leave can then be difficult.
“The challenge has really been who in the world is going to better manage that really awkward situation that we really face,” Bentz said.
The Argus has knowledge of at least one man in southern Idaho from Venezuela who was allowed in with his two children on extended parole in the last couple of months. His court hearing to find out if he qualifies isn’t for another three years in Utah. As such, the newspaper asked the congressman if there is anything that can be done to speed up the hearing process for these cases. Bentz said there was a huge increase in the budget for federal judges, but “they are still about 4 and 7 years behind.”
