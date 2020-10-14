NYSSA
The total case count of positive COVID-19 tests at Nyssa School District rose last week, as the district is reporting 10 cases of the virus in the Oregon Health Authority weekly update.
The new numbers of COVID-19 are coming from the elementary school, which is reporting one student having tested positive and three staff/volunteers.
At the Nyssa High School, OHA is reporting four cases among staff/volunteers and one student. The middle school’s numbers are still showing zero cases among students and four cases among staff/volunteers, but Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe said on Wednesday that she believes that is incorrect. The report from OHA shows that the most recent onset case for the middle school is Sept. 30, which is the same date which was shown last week. The elementary school’s most recent onset case is reported as Oct. 5.
Last week, Poe clarified that Nyssa School District had staff members counting in both the high school and the middle school, which means the real numbers for the middle school were no cases among students and one among staff/volunteers.
This means that Nyssa School District has 10 total cases among the district, which remains the highest in the state.
Vale Elementary School was added to the OHA’s list, with one reported case which was dated on Sept. 22.
Four Rivers Community School remains at four reported cases. Superintendent Chelle Robins said on Friday that there are no active cases among staff/volunteers at the school.
