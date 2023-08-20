ONTARIO — This year’s Kiwanis Chicken Bar-B-Que was an overall success with most of the 800 chicken halves prepared for the event doled out to ticket-holders on Thursday night.
Ontario Kiwanian Bob Komoto, who helped sell tickets for the event, pointed out how they had “huge chickens” this year. Due to this, helpers were struggling to keep the clamshell take-out containers closed until of the volunteers who works in retail helped devise a method.
“She folded the clamshell over the leg, stuffed it in a bag and tied it, because the chickens wouldn’t fit in those clam shells,” Komoto said.
After the event was over, club members received reports from people who came saying “it was so delicious.”
This is because of a “real system” established by Bob Reid and Jeremy Evers who do the grilling. It entails putting dry rub spice and salt mix on the chickens the day before. The next day, they start grilling them in the morning and Reid uses a secret spray while barbecuing to keep the chicken moist.
“It seems to keep it moist, but the real secret is starting early in the morning and then putting them into coolers where they continue to slow cook through and through,” Komoto said, adding they almost steam because they retain the moisture in the coolers.
He said if people tried to duplicate it at home, that step might be the most important to make the chicken so moist and tender.
Most all of the tickets were sold, with some people who had tickets not coming to pick up, so they sold some at the door. Additionally, some people trailed in with their tickets after 6:30 p.m. but while Kiwanians were still tearing down. As such, they were still able to get their meals.
One thing he noticed was that since they have switched to take-out meals and motorists pull up curbside to get them, cars start lining up about 30 minutes before the event starts. As such, they started serving early to help with the cars backing up.
Komoto said it was “hard and hectic” for the first one and a-half hours then final slowed down and became steady.
The little bit of chicken and baked potatoes that were left over went to Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida to use for their food services.
One thing they did this year that was different than past years was keep track of who the tickets were sold to. As such, they will do an analysis to see who didn’t show up.
The funds raised from the meal will go toward different youth programs through the Ontario Kiwanis Club’s service projects fund. All the money in that fund is strictly for service projects, including Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley, Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery and scholarships at Treasure Valley Community College.
“All those things are basically service projects designed to look out for and help kids,” Komoto said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.