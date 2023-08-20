ONTARIO — This year’s Kiwanis Chicken Bar-B-Que was an overall success with most of the 800 chicken halves prepared for the event doled out to ticket-holders on Thursday night.

Ontario Kiwanian Bob Komoto, who helped sell tickets for the event, pointed out how they had “huge chickens” this year. Due to this, helpers were struggling to keep the clamshell take-out containers closed until of the volunteers who works in retail helped devise a method.



