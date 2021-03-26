ONTARIO
A local high school student is showing the community just how much she wants to become a nurse, and how much she cares for those who are nurses now. Rylynn Grimm, a senior at Four Rivers Senior Prep, chose to give back to local nurses for her senior project with the help of the community and said nurses are helping to keep safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview with the Argus last week, Grimm said she chose this project because she aims to join their ranks one day.
“We have to do a giveback in a way,” said Grimm. “I decided to do mine as a giveback to the nurses, since … [Saint Alphonsus doesn’t] have a COVID unit, really, around Ontario. The ER nurses are getting the backlash of all of this … It was just a giveback to them for all their hard work during this crazy pandemic.”
To make this gift-giving possible, Grimm reached out to Graphix Wear in Ontario, Steve’s Backhoe Service, Treasure Valley Steel, Bake-A-Deli, Sorbenot’s Coffee and Dutch Bros to find donations of goods. With those donations, she assembled gift bags to give to nurses.
“In Boise, I actually did my [certified nursing assistant training] through [College of Western Idaho] and my clinicals over in the Nampa ER at St. Lukes and … The amount of COVID patients that are coming in there, it’s unbearable. We had the overflow rooms filled up, so I can only imagine Ontario too, with their much smaller [facilities] having to do that.”
Grimm said she plans to work at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario if everything works out.
Goodies inside the gift bags included gift cards for coffee, individually wrapped cookies and a few items which went above and beyond the call of duty.
“I got monetary donations from Treasure Valley Steel and Steve’s Backhoe Service and … I bought cups and Graphix put each nurse’s name on them,” said Grimm, adding that she also bought them lip balms, nutrition bars and fruit snacks, adding more flavor to these gifts.
In keeping with the theme of their present work, Grimm added face masks, lotion and pens which look like syringes. On top of her usual classwork and this project, Grimm has been getting a head start on her nursing studies by studying at Treasure Valley Community College.
“I actually have two more [classes] left at TVCC and then I’m done with my nursing [prerequisites], so I’ll be able to get a jumpstart into the nursing program,” said Grimm. “It was hard to keep everything, making sure that deadlines were being met for my senior project, ‘cause we have to run a lot of essays and stuff in that class, and then making sure that I was checking up, following up with donors, making sure we’re still on the same page.”
Grimm notes that Graphix Wear had the customized drink cups ready within a day, to help her meet deadlines.
“Every donor that I had was just super diligent and never questioned anything. … It was good, I’m actually impressed with all of our local donors, especially right now.”
Grimm delivered the finished gift bags on March 10. She said she wants to specialize in obstetrics, which deals with pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum medicine, according to Merriam-Webster.
“I’ve always just had this passion of helping people, then when I did my [training] that’s when I really fell in love” with nursing, said Grimm. “Those two days that I did my clinicals, just being able to go home and know that I made somebody feel better and I helped somebody with all that I could do and knowing that I did my best to help every patient that I helped.”
If not for her love of nursing, Grimm said she would also consider training in law enforcement and has gone on ride alongs with Ontario Police officers.
Grimm cites both her biological and school families as her best sources of support in her various work.
“Right now, my family is my biggest backbone, and then Four Rivers is … something different than just a normal high school. You’re in there, and it’s like you’re family. You have a problem, they’re there to help you through it. Everybody knows who you are. Everybody knows what you’re doing. Everybody wants what’s best for you.”
Grimm acknowledged Principal Raeshelle Meyer and her school counselor, Stephanie Oesther, as being key mentors for her.
“If I didn’t go there and go through that, I probably would still have two more years of college left rather than completing college and high school at the same time,” she said.
She also expressed gratitude to all her donors for their contributions.
To underclassmen, Grimm advises finding a passion for their career aspirations, and not approaching goals “willy-nilly” or just about going for the money such careers might pay.
