ONTARIO — The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce Forum was at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Sept. 12. Mark Redmond, Malheur Educational Service District Superintendent, spoke to attendees about career technical education and how it has grown locally over just a few years.

As a preface to Redmond’s presentation, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill offered some thoughts on career technical education and how important Continuing Technical Education (CTE) programs are and how “the college [TVCC] has picked up on it.”



