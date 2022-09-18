ONTARIO — The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce Forum was at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Sept. 12. Mark Redmond, Malheur Educational Service District Superintendent, spoke to attendees about career technical education and how it has grown locally over just a few years.
As a preface to Redmond’s presentation, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill offered some thoughts on career technical education and how important Continuing Technical Education (CTE) programs are and how “the college [TVCC] has picked up on it.”
Redmond started his presentation saying that when the program started, the first CTE class offered was Welding I at Ontario High School and the total number of people enrolled numbered 20, 10 of which came from Ontario, 5 from Vale and 5 from Nyssa. He provided ample warning that “there’s going to be gaps” in at least one of the years due to the pandemic.
The following school year, 2014-2015 added a Welding II class held at TVCC and also added Intro to Allied Health in three locations, Ontario, Vale and Nyssa.
The latter of which was the beginning the Allied Health pathway leading to a Certified Nursing Assistant / Medical Assistant education.
The 2015-2016 school year, Redmond explained, was the year that had the first certifications earned — a total of 8.
The total number of students and total number of certifications grew from that point until “COVID hit” as one of Redmond’s slides explained.
He said that with the 2022-2023 school year, all programs are “now at the high schools,” the program is “back to normal” and “still working on welding in Jordan Valley and Huntington.”
Redmond said that future plans are to “expand computer science with the Malheur ESD Maker Space Labs” and “Increase internship opportunities” through Malheur Works and Oregon Rising.
For Allied Health, he said that the “numbers are going up.”
The total number of students, Redmond explains, for the 2022-2023 school year is 535.
He wanted to thank the partners involved in making this happen including teachers and school districts, then went on to thank specific organizations including: Poverty to Prosperity, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, NORCO, Pioneer Place, Nyssa Gardens, Valley Family Health Care and “many others.”
“As you can see, none of this happened by accident,” said Hill.
Redmond followed up with the newspaper in an email received on Sept. 13. and drew attention to how the program has changed over time.
“We are clearly making progress, but we are also learning what works along the way, and adjusting accordingly. We are keeping students at the forefront of our decisions. COVID clearly slowed progress down, but we are back on track and looking to expand,” said Redmond.
