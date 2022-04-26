ONTARIO — A whirlwind of excitement descended on the Treasure Valley Community College campus Friday afternoon, as hundreds of citizens gathered for a long-awaited ribbon cutting ceremony at its newly-remodeled Career Technical Education Building, newly named in honor of Florence Findley. A real gust of wind caused what would have otherwise been an outdoor gathering to move inside, as the setting became more intimate.
Those who donated $1 million for the opportunity to name the building,
Gerald and Sharon Findley, were there, along with many of their family members.
As audience members who had gathered outside moved indoors, members of the TVCC Associated Student Government helped move chairs inside while the Chukar mascot held open the door and greeted attendees.
Among the Findleys present were those who spoke at the event, including Gerald Findley’s brother, Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and cousin,
Roger Findley, who serves on the TVCC Board of Education. Officers from the college’s Associated Student Government were present not just for the grand opening, but also to celebrate Earth Day.
Cathy Yasuda, chief development officer and executive director of the TVCC Foundation, and Dana Young, TVCC president, also spoke at the top of the event.
“I can control a lot of things … but unfortunately, not Mother Nature,” Yasuda joked in welcoming attendees. “On a relatively nice day in January of 2020, we gathered a short distance from this spot to break ground for the expansion and renovation … The project was completed in the fall of that same year, and we opened for classes the winter quarter of 2021.”
“Little did any of us know that our world would change in ways we couldn’t imagine or have expected, but we are here today. Even a pandemic couldn’t stop this amazing project,” said Young in her remarks.
According to Young, Gerald and Sharon Findley’s donation for CTE and STEM scholarships was the single-largest donation ever received by the college.
“Today is truly about the Findleys, especially Gerald and Sharon Findley; Thank you for your donation … and to be able to honor your grandmother Florence Findley’s legacy of teaching and education, by naming this CTE center in her honor, gives us all pride.”
Young expressed gratitude to past and president college and TVCC Foundation board members for their roles in making this expansion possible.
The project increased the building’s space by 10,000 square feet, now totaling 28,000 square feet.
The project, a part of the college’s facilities master plan, was paid for with a $3 million federal grant from the Economic Development Administration, $2.83 million in matching funds through the state of Oregon, and an additional $975,000 secured by Sen. Lynn Findley, then an Oregon State Representative.
The center provides space for programs that will help the college recruit and train students and employment in key industries identified in the region.
