ONTARIO — A car fire on Southwest Fourth Avenue, out near the airport, prompted response from the city’s fire department on Monday night.

Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton shared details on the incident in a phone interview on Tuesday morning. He said the vehicle, a 2000 Acura, was purchased as part of a private sale from an individual and was being driven home, when the driver heard a “pop” and pulled the car over. Soon after, the vehicle ignited.

A call for emergency services was received at 8:13 p.m.

To find out more about consumer protection when making vehicle purchases, the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection department has myriad information pertaining to major purchases, such as motor vehicles. The website address is: https://www.doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection/motor-vehicles/lemon-law/.

