ONTARIO — The Capital Projects Fund covers expenses that are mostly related to city infrastructure. The types of projects that this fund serves vary greatly across departments as explained in the Draft Budget outline for the fiscal year 2020-21.
The list is structured to reflect the biggest expenditures in descending order, beginning with “Water / Sewer Line Replacement” with a projected allotment of $350,000.
The next item in the list with the highest expenditure is Fire Equipment with a projected allotment of $200,000.
Capital Outlay is the next project listed with a projected allotment of $118,977. This listing is reserved to encompass many projects spanning more than one department.
To elaborate more on what is included in the Capital Outlay listing, the Argus reached out to Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott.
“The capital outlay refers to multiple projects which consist of the following: Water meter replacements, Water & sewer line replacement, Downtown attraction study completion, SRCI lower lift station design,” explained Ott.
“There are a few other projects set aside for specific purposes but most likely won’t be spent in 20-21, they are budgeted in case they can be spent,” she continued.
The projects that Ott referred to are the West Idaho Ave Extension, the East Idaho Avenue project, and fire equipment.
The total expenditures listed in the Capital Projects Fund equals $903,181.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.