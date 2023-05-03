ONTARIO — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz was among those who attended a candidate forum for the upcoming local Special District Election in Ontario on Tuesday night. The Republican congressman from Ontario was there to support his wife, Dr. Lindsay Norman, a recently retired veterinarian who is among the candidates running unopposed for the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education.

The forum gave citizens the opportunity to hear from college board candidates, as well as those running for the Ontario School Board of Directors. Between the two boards, there is only one race and that is for Position 7, between Torie Ramirez and Antonio “AJ” Sunseri.



