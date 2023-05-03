ONTARIO — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz was among those who attended a candidate forum for the upcoming local Special District Election in Ontario on Tuesday night. The Republican congressman from Ontario was there to support his wife, Dr. Lindsay Norman, a recently retired veterinarian who is among the candidates running unopposed for the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education.
The forum gave citizens the opportunity to hear from college board candidates, as well as those running for the Ontario School Board of Directors. Between the two boards, there is only one race and that is for Position 7, between Torie Ramirez and Antonio “AJ” Sunseri.
Notably, Sunseri is running for both boards.
The forum was co-hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce and the Argus Observer, with Chamber CEO/President John Breidenbach moderating. It was held in the Weese Building on the TVCC campus. Details follow.
TVCC board
There are five candidates vying for four four-year seats for the college. This includes incumbents Stephen Crow and Betty Carter. Norman has filed for the seat held by Cheryl Cruson for the past 14 years; and Ramirez and Sunseri, have filed for the seat currently held by Mark Wettstein.
Crow, who has been a business owner for 30-plus years is running for a third term and says “the ripple effects the college has had and will have is irreplaceable.” He said he has a passion for seeing students success in the community, noting that TVCC abdicates for all students with such avenues as diversity, equity and inclusion. The biggest challenge for board members is perspective, Crow said, noting that at the end of the day, the board votes as one and has one employee — the college president — so must work as a team. He mentioned how he is looking forward to the RN program and the progress in health care that will enhance the community, noting how he offered testimony to the Legislature regarding BSN and RN bachelor programs for the college.
Carter, who has served for four years — two appointed and two elected — says she is looking for four more years of serving others, noting that the position allows her to see, up close, students’ needs. Noting student decline, she said the next generation is a big concern for her. Saying diversity, equity and inclusion are the wave of the future, she said it was important to consider how that fits into TVCC’s demographics. Carter agreed with Crow in that having one employee was a challenge, saying it was just as important to advise as it is to listen and respect. She noted that TVCC Foundation Executive Director also has a big role that aligns with the president.
“We should support the president and allow others to lead,” Carter said.
Norman, said she has been in the community for about 40 years, saying “this is home,” where they have raised two children along with numerous animals. She previously taught biology at TVCC. Her primary concerns are regarding low enrollment numbers and connecting students from local high schools to TVCC and the lack of workforce.
“I have watched kids say over the years they want to get into the [veterinary medicine] field and the numbers of those interested has really decreased,” Norman said. “That concerns me.”
She said a challenge for the board will be the ability to speak to one another and have differing opinions, noting the decisions may not always be comfortable with all involved, but that working together, “we will overcome.”
She said while nursing is important, it is equally important to remember “we’re a farming community,” and as numbers
Ramirez, says she is running because this is her community and she was born and raised here. Although her employment history is in banking she has served before on boards, including Nyssa School Board and the TVCC Foundation Board. She says she is most excited for the future Allied Health and Nursing Building, noting that her son, who is a CNA, will be applying for the nursing program once it opens there.
“I know that Valley Family, Saint [Alphonsus], St. Luke’s are all struggling to keep on personnel,” Ramirez said.
What TVCC does to help drive that workforce is important. She noted that she also strongly believes in the career technical education partnerships with TVCC and high schools, offering “so many options for students who aren’t college bound to graduate with a certificate.”
She noted how farming and nursing communities are moving forward with technology.
Ramirez also said challenges for board members include that it is “a thankless job,” being able to articulate to the community all the dynamics inside, and enrollment.
Sunseri, who is 24, said he has lived in Malheur County almost his whole life and mentioned his involvement on several city committees. He is a former student and employee of TVCC and noted that he lives “right across the street.” Narrowing in on diversity, equity and inclusion, Sunseri said one of the most important things going out into the job market is to be bilingual.
“There are numerous employers right here in Ontario that have pay differential based on whether a person is bilingual,” he said.
In 2018, when he was a TVCC student, budget cuts led to not having a full-time Spanish teacher and subsequently second year foreign language classes, which have not returned and which is a requirement to get a bachelor of arts degree in the state of Oregon.
“I think that is important and not just for job market for people continuing on to a four-year degree,” he said.
Sunseri noted that enrollment dipping was a challenge across the state, but stated that concerns for him also included a lot of students from elsewhere rather than the local area. Community classes that hundreds participate in are another college offering Sunseri is passionate about.
Ontario School Board
The three candidates for the Ontario School District Board of Directors are unopposed. This includes Mike Blackaby, Bret Uptmor and Sunseri.
Blackaby graduated from Ontario High School in 1965, joining a long family line of Ontario Tigers. Recently retired from the insurance business, he has served on the Malheur County Drainage and the Old Owyhee Ditch boards for many years. He previously spent nine years on the Ontario School Board. Blackaby says transparency is important, along with “developing trust, watching what you do, listening to everyone and being thoughtful when considering.”
Blackaby said he doesn’t think the majority of people know how many homeless students there are in Ontario, saying it was about 250. In providing a safe space for those students, he focused on programs that incorporate academics while encouraging the building of friendships, such as FFA.
Blackaby said challenges for the board include getting the board to operate the way it should. The biggest challenge for students is student health and drug use, he said, commenting there is now Narcan — an opioid overdose reversal medication — in every hallway.
In closing he said there are things he would like to do differently for the next four years, and he looks forward to working with board members to do that.
Uptmor is a retired school administrator and superintendent from Wallowa, and started locally in 1991 teaching auto mechanics. He learned many new things in these roles over the years and says he wants to be “a method for students to be excited to learn.” Uptmor said his experience as an administrator and leader will help him switch to the other side.
Uptmor said there were tough times for the Ontario School District from 2005 to 2008 and that when it came to equity, “I got to watch Ontario grow.”
During the aforementioned time period, Uptmor said the district was processing students differently, reacting to a situation. Nowadays, he would rather be a person who can help the superintendent make good decisions along the way instead of “working out of the box I was working out of.”
Uptmor said it can be a challenge to speak with one voice while having a vision of one’s own.
“I’m in it for those kids,” he said in closing.
Sunseri mentioned that while he graduated Vale High School in 2017, he spent most of his years in Ontario schools. He feels the role of a board member is to listen, noting he once saw a poll of parents regarding who they trust at schools. Two-thirds said teachers, but trailing in last place with about 15% was board members.
“So our job is to listen to all those people and judge and make the best decision based on that,” Sunseri said.
When it comes to the large umbrella of keeping students safe, Sunseri feels free breakfast and lunch play an important role in socioeconomics, emphasizing that Malheur County has the highest rate of childhood poverty in the state.
“Helping marginalized students succeed is very important,” he said.
Sunseri said the biggest challenge the board faces is high school dropout rates and how to create an environment for student success.
“Children are our future,” he said during closing comments.
Sunseri is an employee of the Argus Observer.
Other races
There are other contested races in the election.
These include for the Nyssa School District Board of Directors, between Roberto Escobedo and Jeremy Peterson (with three seats open overall); Juntura School District Board of Directors, between Karly Bents and Emilee McKay (with two seats open overall); Adrian School District, between Bobby Davis and Misty Yost (with two seats open overall); and Hilltop Memorial Cemetery District between Kathy Pratt and Roberto Escobedo (with two seats open overall).
Three school districts which had two openings a piece saw only one candidate file. This includes Annex, McDermitt and Harper. Vale Rural Fire District also saw a lack of candidates, with only two people filing for the three seats opening.
Dozens of other candidates filed unopposed in several other districts for schools, cemeteries, health, roads and recreation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.