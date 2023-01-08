Camping out at the grocery store?

ONTARIO — For years, Ontario businesses have been struggling with issues related to homelessness. Those at West Park Plaza have dealt with myriad related issues, including people seeking shelter in various parts of the mall’s exterior or in its parking lot, along with harassing customers.
This week is no exception, as anyone going by the alcove near the recycling center at Albertsons can see someone has set up camp: A tent that had been set up for several days was still set up as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.
After multiple questions from readers about how it was being allowed, the newspaper set out to find some answers.
Details follow.
• THEY KNOW ABOUT THE CAMPING: Higher-ups at Albertsons and Ashley Furniture know about the person in the tent. Richard Fitzsimonds, owner of the furniture store, confirmed recently having asked police to have her move away from the store’s entrance where she was harassing customers by yelling things at them. He said he didn’t mind if she stayed at the mall, as long as it wasn’t in front of his store.
• WHO’S PROPERTY IS IT? The mall comprises other businesses’ parcels of private property. When the newspaper first approached Albertsons on Tuesday, a manager said they were aware of the tent and that the furniture store was letting the person camp there. They also said that the tent was on Ashley’s property. However, it has since been confirmed by a city official that the property is in fact owned by the grocery store.
• TRESPASS REQUIRED: City officials are limited to steps they can take to move people along who are camped out on public property, such as sidewalks, and they are further restricted when it comes to private property.
“Right now, under the governor’s rules in our public right-of-way, if they are truly homeless, we cannot remove them unless they are breaking the law or restricting pedestrian traffic,” said City Manager Dan Cummings in a phone interview on Wednesday.
Additionally, private property owners must first ask the people to move. If the person fails to do so, the owner can then request Ontario Police Department to file trespass charges and remove them from the property.
• NOT LETTING HER IN: Albertsons Store Director Cynthia Adams on Thursday said she is not letting the person go inside her store anymore. She said there have been various issues from the person showering in the store’s bathrooms to draining the batteries on the Mart Carts that are meant for use by customers. She said she also was not aware the tent was technically on Albertsons property, further stating she would like to see the camping gone. After becoming aware of the city’s process on helping to trespass people from private property, Adams said she planned to contact the city and have that done.
• LIABILITY LOOMING: According to a local insurance expert, who provided information only for background, the problem of allowing people to camp on private property is one that can be remedied by asking people to leave and asking police to trespass them if that does not happen. Furthermore, it opens the private property owner up to a host of potential liability issues. This includes issues related to the person who is camping potentially hurting themselves, harassing or hurting customers, or harassing or hurting employees. All of these could wind up leading to a costly liability for a business that allowed a person to camp on the property.
• SOCIAL SERVICES: “The sight of someone on the street in fall and winter compels us to make an effort to help,” reads information from a national nonprofit that works with people experiencing homelessness. “But it can be difficult to know how to make the greatest impact.”
Practical steps, according to The Right to Shower, which aims at getting access to cleanliness for those living on the streets, include promoting nearby shelters; donating clothes to shelters; volunteering at shelters; fundraising for shelters; supporting local politicians who are keen on fixing the issue by building shelters; participating in your city’s Point-in-Time count; and learning about specific services related to youth experiencing homelessness.
Currently there are a host of local social service agencies that provide help to people experiencing personal crises.
In Ontario, Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative has a cold weather shelter comprising many tiny homes, a day shelter, a meal site, showers and myriad other services for people experiencing homelessness. Contact Origins at (541) 889-6411 or visit www.originsfaith.com.
Community in Action also has a Housing Resource Center which supports a wide variety of housing counseling services. For more information, phone (541) 889-9555 or visit https://communityinaction.info.
Furthermore, for those experiencing homelessness who also are dealing with substance abuse issues, a behavioral health network includes Origins, along with Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living at (541) 889-3119 or www.eocil.org, and Lifeways at (541) 889-9167 or https://bit.ly/LifewaysONT.
