Camping out at the grocery store?

A tent set up outside of the recycling center at Albertsons on Friday afternoon has been there for several days. The store director said she was aware the woman was camping there, but believed the property belonged to Ashley Furniture. Although the property is private, if the owner allows them to stay, it could potentially lead to a host of liabilities, according to a local insurance expert.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — For years, Ontario businesses have been struggling with issues related to homelessness. Those at West Park Plaza have dealt with myriad related issues, including people seeking shelter in various parts of the mall’s exterior or in its parking lot, along with harassing customers.

This week is no exception, as anyone going by the alcove near the recycling center at Albertsons can see someone has set up camp: A tent that had been set up for several days was still set up as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.



Tags

Load comments