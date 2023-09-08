CALDWELL — A male juvenile suspected of committing gang-related crimes in Ada and Payette counties was taken into custody on Thursday following an hours-long face-off with law enforcement.

According to a news release from Caldwell Police Department, at 4:30 p.m., the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force requested the Caldwell Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team to conduct an arrest warrant service at a residence on Berkley Avenue in Caldwell.



Tags

Load comments