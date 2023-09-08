CALDWELL — A male juvenile suspected of committing gang-related crimes in Ada and Payette counties was taken into custody on Thursday following an hours-long face-off with law enforcement.
According to a news release from Caldwell Police Department, at 4:30 p.m., the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force requested the Caldwell Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team to conduct an arrest warrant service at a residence on Berkley Avenue in Caldwell.
Police say the juvenile was believed to be armed and dangerous and initially refused to submit to arrest.
“After several hours of de-escalation tactics, including chemical munitions and negotiations, the subject was peacefully taken into custody without further incident or injury,” reads the news release.
Members of Caldwell Police Department expressed gratitude to those who helped, including the task force,, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and federal partners.
“We especially want to thank the neighbors and the community for their support and cooperation during the incident,” reads the release.
The newspaper checked in Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff regarding any connected criminal investigations in Payette County, per the news release from Caldwell Police.
Huff said at about 9:41 p.m. Aug. 12, Fruitland Police officers responded to the St. Luke’s Emergency Room, in Fruitland, regarding a man with a gunshot wound.
“Upon arrival, Officers identified 20-year-old Placido Martinez, of Fruitland, had been shot in the arm at a residence in Fruitland,” he said.
Huff said it is unknown if the shooting victim was treated and released, but that "the wounds were not life threatening."
After further investigation, police determined the suspect, a male juvenile, had fled the residence prior to officers’ arrival.
“An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect and he was taken into custody in Caldwell last night,” Huff said. “It is not clear whether the shooting was gang related and the investigation is ongoing.”
Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said he was proud of the task force for locating the juvenile “before he was able to continue his path of violence across the valley.”
“I want to personally highlight and commend our brave members of SWAT who used every tactical method reasonable to safely de escalate the situation which ultimately led to his safe surrender,” said Ingram.
