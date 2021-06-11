Cadi Corn to pop up on ESPN 3 this Saturday

Nyssa Middle School student Cadi Corn, as seen in this March 2020 photo. Cadi will participate remotely in the opening rounds of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee this Saturday.

 Argus Observer, file

NYSSA — A local spelling bee champion is set to make a buzz on national television this weekend: Nyssa Middle School eighth-grader and four-time Malheur County Spelling Bee winner will compete in the opening rounds of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on ESPN 3 this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. local time.

Cadi will participate virtually from Nyssa Elementary School during Saturday’s competition. The winners of Saturday’s rounds will compete in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The competition will air live throughout the day. If you don’t presently get ESPN 3 on your television or streaming device, buzz your provider to learn more.

Tags

Load comments