ONTARIO — “It’s a really good experience and it’s definitely life-changing.”
That’s what Paige Edison, 18, of Ontario, said about being in 4-H. She has been in the program for eight years and, due to her age, this is the final year she can be a member.
She is one of 27 members of the Ontario-based Cactus Riders club, which is solely an equine club.
“I didn’t think I would have friendships in 4-H but I’ve made quite a bit and I think I have some lifetime people I will always be around,” Edison said.
One of those friends she met through the club is Mylie Zimmerman, 17, of Adrian.
The two met up with the newspaper on June 26 to talk about their experience in the program. Although they had on matching baby blue T-shirts with the club logo on the back, it was happenstance.
“We didn’t even plan it,” Edison said.
Zimmerman has been in the program since she was about 7. That is young enough to be a Cloverbud, which is an entry level 4-H program for which those who enter projects in the fair do so in open class.
For their competitions, Cactus Rider members focus on horsemanship and showmanship in a variety of classes. These include Performance Showmanship, English Equitation, Trail, Ground Training, Western Pleasure and several others.
A key thing about being in a horse program is that unlike other animal projects, such as cattle, goat and pig, horses don’t have to be sold at the end. They do take a break from the program in the fall and get started in about April of each year.
At the show
When it comes to showing the horses, Edison said, “it’s mainly about slow and looking pretty.”
“You want your horse’s head to be low and collected and you want to show that you have control,” she said.
When asked which was harder — getting themselves or their animals ready for the show — Edison said when it comes to Zimmerman, it’s not the horse.
“Mylie and I usually work pretty well together to help get each other ready. We share a camp trailer — we’re really close. And the hardest part is trying to get Mylie ready and then sending her to the goat barn to go show a goat and then come back and get on a horse.
The girls laughed.
“I feel like the other thing really hard is their legs, because they walk everywhere,” Zimmerman said of keeping the animals clean.
“The bits of white like Zoom has — they are hard,” Edison commented about her friends horse.
As such, they usually wash him the night before and Zimmerman puts polo wraps on him to keep him clean.
“Then right before we go into the show, I just put baby powder on wherever the white spots are,” she said.
With Edison’s horse being dark brown, she is able to just rinse him down.
All members of Cactus Riders have their own horses, according to leader Jolene Masterson, who has been a leader since 1974. Her mother, Joy Dean Williams, started Cactus Riders in 1957.
Masterson spoke highly of Edison and Zimmerman.
“They are really sweet girls and work hard at their 4-H projects,” she said.
Heading north
Edison graduated from Ontario High School this year and will be heading to University of Idaho this fall where she aims to study animal nutrition.
“I hope to somewhat stay with horses and still work with them a little bit,” she said.
While she could see herself becoming a 4-H leader someday, it won’t likely be in the near future.
“I could see myself doing it, but don’t think I would end up coming back [to Ontario],” Edison said.
She said she doesn’t “really know yet, to be honest,” of where she’ll go after college.
Before that, however, she and her bay horse, Ammo, will be competing in the Malheur County Fair, which is Aug. 1-5. She has had Ammo since he was a baby, commenting that he is 4 now.
“He has that baby energy,” she said.
In high school, Paige was in volleyball, basketball, tennis, National Honor Society, Link Crew — which is similar to Associated Student Body and FFA.
“I was pretty big in FFA.”
During FFA, she participated in such things as equine, Parliamentary Procedure, ag sales during some years and job interviews.
She said the best part about being a Cactus Rider is keeping the horses over time.
“You don’t have to say goodbye and they’re just always there,” she said.
Edison described 4-H as a “big ol’ family,” and urges people to consider the program for youth.
“It’s worth having a kid be put into, because they are going to learn leadership and they’re going to learn how to be theirselves, and it’s going to bring out the best in them.”
‘Really good for kids’
This fall, Zimmerman will be going into her senior year at Adrian High School. During school, she stays busy with volleyball, basketball and clubs, including ASB and NHS and FFA. In the latter, she focused mainly on animals and this year, as the president, will be focusing on all the little extra things, including organizing.
“It’s a bigger responsibility,” she said.
But before school starts back up, she and her Palomino paint, Zoom, will be competing at the fair, where she plans to show for both 4-H and FFA this year.
Zoom is a well-tempered 15-year-old, and has been part of a 4-H equine program since he was a baby. Her sister, Mason, had him first.
“They didn’t think he would get as far as he is today,” she said. “While she got the little ornery colt, I got the good retired horse.”
Zimmerman said the hardest part is repetition.
“You just have to repeat a lot of the same steps over and over again until they’ve gotten really good at it — and even then, they just forget sometimes,” she said. “It’s not like the other animals where you have to start all the way over, but you still have all those nit-picky things all the judges look for which is just a lot, a lot of rules.”
When she pursues a career after high-school it won’t be with animals “per se,” Zimmerman says, but noted she still wants to get into showing horses after that.
“I want to buy just a really, really nice bred tall horse, where you could just do really well with showing,” she said. “Because in the bigger shows, it’s all about their looks in reality, like they are just really tall 16-hand horses, and really big.”
Zoom, on the other hand, is “just our little family owned horse and he does so good but he won’t make it very far in the bigger shows.”
When it comes to being in 4-H, Zimmerman encourages it.
“It just teaches a lot of responsibility, and it’s not easy by all means,” she said. “It’s just really good for kids, especially because it teaches them how to work through things, be responsible and be attentive, because a lot of people forget how much work a baby is, and when we have our little babies year round, it’s a lot.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.